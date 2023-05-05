Rachel Brosnahan Dashes from Stage to Gala on 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window' Opening Night (Exclusive)

The Emmy-winning actress — who's starring opposite Oscar Isaac in the Lorraine Hansberry play — takes PEOPLE through her jam-packed opening night

By
Melody Chiu
Published on May 5, 2023 06:19 PM
01 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Jessie Jennison

"Bows with the best audience we've had to date!"

02 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Emilio Madrid

"A quick backstage celebration before we go off to get ready."

03 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Jessie Jennison

"Makeup off, and Clarins Precious La Crème on to bring life back into my skin after an emotional show."

04 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Jessie Jennison

"Some opening night love lighting up my dressing room."

05 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Rachel Brosnahan

"Artists at work!"

06 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Jessie Jennison

"Lips by Lisa [Aharon, my makeup artist]."

07 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Jessie Jennison

"Waking up these sleepy post-show eyes with mascara."

08 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Jessie Jennison

"Last looks."

09 of 09
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Jessie Jennison

"Made it and ready to celebrate this cast and crew!"

