Rachel Brosnahan Dashes from Stage to Gala on 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window' Opening Night (Exclusive) The Emmy-winning actress — who's starring opposite Oscar Isaac in the Lorraine Hansberry play — takes PEOPLE through her jam-packed opening night By Melody Chiu Published on May 5, 2023 06:19 PM