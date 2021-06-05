Rachel Brosnahan Remembers Aunt Kate Spade 3 Years After Her Death: 'Today and Every Day'

Kate Spade, who was the aunt of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, died by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018

Rachel Brosnahan is keeping her aunt's legacy alive three years after her death.

The two-time Golden Globe winner, 30, took to Instagram on Saturday to honor late fashion designer Kate Spade, sharing a photo of her aunt socializing with friends in an eye-catching silver dress. "Missing Katy B today and every day," Brosnahan wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spade died by suicide at her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018. She was 55. Her death was mourned by many and met with tributes from family, friends, and fans of her eponymous fashion brand Kate Spade New York.

Brosnahan was among those to pay tribute to Spade's legacy, becoming the face of her accessories line Frances Valentine in January 2019. "In the wake of Katy's passing, my family and I were so overwhelmed and encouraged by the love and support we received from those who were touched by Katy's work, many of whom were strangers from around the world," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive," Brosnahan explained. "This felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to."

Spade (née Katherine Noel Brosnahan) launched Kate Spade New York in 1993 with husband Andy Spade, 58, whom she met in college, before they married in 1994. They share daughter Frances Beatrix, 16, after whom she named her accessories brand.

The designer previously opened up to PEOPLE about her family and her fashion empire during a 2016 sit-down at her N.Y.C. apartment. "You have to strike a balance between being a parent and going to the office," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video of Kate Spade in Happier Times As She Pays Tribute to Her Aunt