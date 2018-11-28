Rachel Brosnahan Recalls ‘Support' on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Set After Aunt Kate Spade's Death

Walter McBride/Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel team made sure to give series’ star Rachel Brosnahan support and time off as she processed her grief following her aunt Kate Spade’s death in June.

“Every single person from top to bottom involved with the show, they were a family, and they absolutely rallied behind me, gave me all of the support and love and space and time that was needed to be with my family,” the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress shared in a podcast with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). “She loved the show very, very much.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Brosnahan mourned her aunt’s unexpected death, the set closed.

“We kind of shut down production for a little bit so she could go and be with her family,” Alex Borstein, Brosnahan’s costar previously told PEOPLE.

Spade died by suicide at age 55. In June, Brosnahan, 27, paid tribute to her aunt by sharing a video of Spade dancing with husband Andy Spade in front of a mariachi band.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” Brosnahan wrote. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.”

Brosnahan added, “Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

During the podcast, Brosnahan also shared how her life has changed after landing the role on the hit series and what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated second season.

“It’s been wild. I travel a lot more than I have ever traveled before. I spend a lot of time on planes, which is exciting,” she told HFPA member Katherine Tulich. “It’s been crazy, but actually we’ve spent the majority of the last year or so working on Season 2, so we’ve actually had the privilege of being able to disappear inside our work bubble during the craziness of Emmy madness.”

While she couldn’t spill any spoilers, Brosnahan revealed that fans should expect her character’s separate worlds to start coming together.

“In season one those worlds rarely interacted with each other, and in season 2 they will be forced to. Those worlds will bob and weave and bounce off of each other.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).