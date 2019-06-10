The Reason Why Rachel Brosnahan Takes a 'Less Is More' Approach to Beauty

Rachel Brosnahan approaches beauty quite differently than Midge Maisel, the beloved character she plays on the hit Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“I once opened the medicine cabinet on set in Midge’s bathroom, and you never see it on the show, but there are about a hundred different products in there. Midge has a very extensive beauty routine,” Brosnahan, 28, tells PEOPLE. “It was really hard to be a lady in the 1950s! There were so many steps.”

The actress, who was named the new brand ambassador for drugstore favorite skincare brand Cetaphil, favors a more minimal approach to her beauty ritual.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“Using Cetaphil products taught me to simplify my routine. Less is more has become my philosophy since being introduced to the brand,” Brosnahan says.

But even though her regimen is less extensive than Midge’s, Brosnahan has still taken away something by playing her character.

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

“She gets great pleasure out of her beauty routine. It’s something that she really enjoys, and that’s something I’ve borrowed from Midge,” she says. “It feels good to clean my face, to take my makeup off, or to put makeup on when I’m going out.”

Now, Brosnahan’s partnership with Cetaphil is a meaningful one, who first started using the brand over 10 years ago.

“When I was in high school, I had the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser and Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion side-by-side on my bathroom counter. Since then, I’ve loved using them and added the Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 into my routine too,” she says.

While Brosnahan admits applying skincare is “something that I didn’t always enjoy,” she’s grown to love it as a moment for self-care. “My approach is listening to what I need in the moment and finding small moments to take a minute to take a breath,” she says.