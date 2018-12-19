Rachel Brosnahan Shows Love for Late Aunt Kate Spade by Wearing Her Designs

Rachel Brosnahan continues to show her love and support for her late aunt Kate Spade’s fashionable work.

The 28-year-old star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel carried a tan doctor bag by Frances Valentine, the accessories label Spade launched in 2016, to attend at New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday with husband Jason Ralph.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “Finley Tote,” which is currently on sale for $195 from $295, accessorized the star’s casual look, which featured a Lingua Franca sweater embroidered with the words “Don’t Be Mean,” black jeans and a pair of boots.

Courtesy Frances valentine

Brosnahan has been vocal about how much she loved her aunt, who tragically died by suicide in June 2018 at the age of 55. (Her father is Kate’s brother.)

Recently, the star opened up about how her castmates gave her the time and space she needed to grieve her aunt’s death. “Every single person from top to bottom involved with the show, they were a family, and they absolutely rallied behind me, gave me all of the support and love and space and time that was needed to be with my family,” the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress shared in a podcast with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

“She loved the show very, very much,” Brosnahan added.

Brosnahan’s co-star Alex Borstein previously told PEOPLE that the set hit pause in support of their lead star. “We kind of shut down production for a little bit so she could go and be with her family,” Borstein said.

RELATED: Kate Spade’s Brand Frances Valentine Opened Pop-Up Shop on Madison Avenue

Rachel Brosnahan and Kate Spade in February 2016. Walter McBride/Getty

Meanwhile, the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dropped on Amazon on Dec. 5, and the show itself tells the story of persisting despite unforeseen setbacks.

“The show is equal parts fantasy and reality… in some ways it’s aspirational too… She finds herself anew. It’s never too late to do that,” Brosnahan said after her Emmy win.

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon