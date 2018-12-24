Rachel Brosnahan shared a sweet tribute to her late aunt Kate Spade on what would’ve been the designer’s 56th birthday.

Six months after her death, on Christmas Eve, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 28, honored the fashion icon with a black-and-white portrait of Spade smiling in front of a birthday cake with several lit candles.

“Happy Birthday Katy B. We miss you like heck,” Brosnahan captioned the photo on Instagram Monday.

The sweet post prompted a number of fans to send their condolences to Brosnahan and the Spade family considering her death will be especially hard during the Holidays.

“My heart is with you and your family during this time. Sending so much love,” one fan wrote.

Spade’s handbag and shoe brand, Frances Valentine, also paid tribute to the late designer, who also founded Kate Spade New York.

“Thinking of Katy on her birthday and her favorite time of year. Wishing you and your family a beautiful holiday and a happy healthy new year,” the brand wrote on Instagram along with the same black and white photo shared by Brosnahan.

Spade, who was born Katherine Noel Brosnahan, was found dead on June 5 in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide, PEOPLE confirmed.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” her family said in a statement via the New York Daily News. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Spade’s sister, Eve Brosnahan told the Daily News, “It’s very difficult.”

The designer is survived by Andy, her husband of 24 years, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

In July, Andy, 55, revealed he celebrated Christmas early in honor of his wife’s birthday.

“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962,” Andy, 55, wrote. “She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and stay at their home through a difficult time.”

He continued, “This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas.”

Alongside the heartfelt note, Andy shared a photo of the small tree, brightly lit-up amid the desert background.