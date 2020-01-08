Rachel Brosnahan and I Use the Same $13 Drugstore Moisturizer

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan’s beauty routine couldn’t be further from her on-screen character Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s regimen. She prefers to keep it minimal with products that have simple ingredients. And girl, same.

As I was scrolling through Instagram during the Golden Globes, I discovered that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress and I use the same drugstore moisturizer — Cetaphil’s Daily Hydrating Lotion — and I feel so seen. In fact, Brosnahan’s makeup artist, Lisa Ahorn, prepped her skin for the awards show using a full lineup of Cetaphil products: She started by wiping away excess dirt and oil with the Gentle Skin Cleanser, then brightened her undereye area using the Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream, and finally topped her skin off with a few pumps of the Daily Hydrating Lotion.

I’ve personally loved Brosnahan ever since her popular TV show hit Amazon Prime, but I’m admittedly fan-girling even harder after learning that we use the same skincare product. Perks of being a celebrity usually include access to pretty much any desirable top-shelf beauty product, so it feels very real to see something that works wonders on my own skin work for someone who’s in the spotlight.

I first started using it per my dermatologist’s recommendation when my skin was freaking out months before my wedding and have been hooked ever since. What I love about the Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion is that its lightweight formula doesn’t feel sticky or greasy on my skin. It’s made with a combination of gentle ingredients that is great for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Plus, it has hyaluronic acid that’s touted for giving skin instant, long-lasting hydration, which I can personally attest to.

Like Brosnahan, I keep my nighttime skincare routine simple. I basically only use the Cetaphil moisturizer, plus the occasional serum when my skin is feeling extra dull. I apply it to my face and neck in the evening after removing my makeup (I use a different moisturizer with SPF during the day), and in the morning, my face still feels immensely hydrated and has a radiant glow; it makes me never want to stop using Cetaphil.

Brosnahan, who recently became Cetaphil’s first celebrity spokesperson, has been a fan of popular drugstore brand for years. “When I was in high school, I had the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser and Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion side-by-side on my bathroom counter. Since then, I’ve loved using them and added the Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 into my routine too,” she told PEOPLE.

But now she takes her Cetaphil products beyond her bathroom, always keeping them on set while she’s filming (I’ll continue to keep mine on my nightstand). A regular-sized bottle of the Daily Hydrating Lotion costs just under $13 at Walmart, so if you’ve been looking to ditch expensive skincare products for something cheaper and just as effective, Brosnahan and I recommend stocking up on this moisturizer from Cetaphil — no trip to B. Altman required.

Buy It! Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion, $12.43; walmart.com

