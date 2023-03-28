Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Talks Grace Kelly-Inspired Wedding Dress and 'Badass' Reception Jumpsuit

Rachel Bradshaw is sharing the inspo behind her wedding day style.

The musician — who is the daughter of former pro football player and FOX NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw — married Chase Lybbert in Denton Country, Texas on March 25.

For her big day, Bradshaw opted for two different looks. A wedding gown by Zhivago and a Olia Zavozina custom jumpsuit for the reception.

"My Zhivago gown, I just loved because it was very Grace Kelly," Bradshaw tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Classic and clean. I loved the cuff sleeves and the band that went around my waist. It was so flowy. I wanted something simple and sleek and comfortable."

Following their nuptials at the historical Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, Bradshaw and her new husband celebrated with 300 friends and family members at the Denton Country Club where she changed into her second look.

"It so perfect for what I envisioned," Bradshaw says of her Zavozina creation. "We weren't doing a traditional wedding so I wanted to dress appropriately and a ball gown just wasn't my thing."

Bradshaw continues: "The beading on the cape connected to my pants was the perfect touch. It was so different and made me feel like I was wearing a dress and tied in perfectly with the cuffed beaded sleeves. It's bad ass and so beautiful."

Ahead of her wedding, Bradshaw admits she struggled with what to wear.

"I couldn't for the life of me find anything," she says. "I looked and looked and searched everywhere and even went online shopping for a few months and still no luck. I finally called [Zavozina] in the middle of the night in tears. Being the amazing friend that she is she said, 'Look I got you. Come to Nashville. We can design something perfect.' I flew in two days later and we designed exactly what I had envisioned. I put it on and just felt like a beautiful princess. It was tricky to find something bridal for a courthouse and then something for a big party I feel like we did it the perfect way."

Bradshaw and Lybbert got engaged on Oct. 28, 2022, and planned their wedding together.

"Everyone coming together, all these people we've known our entire lives, it just makes it really special," she says.

Before they fell in love, the couple knew each other for years.

"Our families are so close. And solidifying that is so special, really, for all of us," she says. "Our moms have been trying to hook us up for over a decade, so this is the best day ever for them, and us. It's just so much love and warmth."