Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Talks Grace Kelly-Inspired Wedding Dress and 'Badass' Reception Jumpsuit

The musician — who is the daughter of former pro football player and FOX NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw—married Chase Lybbert in Denton Country, Texas on March 25

By Emily Strohm
Published on March 28, 2023 04:04 PM
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Photo: Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

Rachel Bradshaw is sharing the inspo behind her wedding day style.

The musician — who is the daughter of former pro football player and FOX NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw — married Chase Lybbert in Denton Country, Texas on March 25.

For her big day, Bradshaw opted for two different looks. A wedding gown by Zhivago and a Olia Zavozina custom jumpsuit for the reception.

"My Zhivago gown, I just loved because it was very Grace Kelly," Bradshaw tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Classic and clean. I loved the cuff sleeves and the band that went around my waist. It was so flowy. I wanted something simple and sleek and comfortable."

Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

Following their nuptials at the historical Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, Bradshaw and her new husband celebrated with 300 friends and family members at the Denton Country Club where she changed into her second look.

"It so perfect for what I envisioned," Bradshaw says of her Zavozina creation. "We weren't doing a traditional wedding so I wanted to dress appropriately and a ball gown just wasn't my thing."

Bradshaw continues: "The beading on the cape connected to my pants was the perfect touch. It was so different and made me feel like I was wearing a dress and tied in perfectly with the cuffed beaded sleeves. It's bad ass and so beautiful."

Ahead of her wedding, Bradshaw admits she struggled with what to wear.

Rachel Bradshaw Wedding. Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography
Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I couldn't for the life of me find anything," she says. "I looked and looked and searched everywhere and even went online shopping for a few months and still no luck. I finally called [Zavozina] in the middle of the night in tears. Being the amazing friend that she is she said, 'Look I got you. Come to Nashville. We can design something perfect.' I flew in two days later and we designed exactly what I had envisioned. I put it on and just felt like a beautiful princess. It was tricky to find something bridal for a courthouse and then something for a big party I feel like we did it the perfect way."

Bradshaw and Lybbert got engaged on Oct. 28, 2022, and planned their wedding together.

"Everyone coming together, all these people we've known our entire lives, it just makes it really special," she says.

Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

Before they fell in love, the couple knew each other for years.

"Our families are so close. And solidifying that is so special, really, for all of us," she says. "Our moms have been trying to hook us up for over a decade, so this is the best day ever for them, and us. It's just so much love and warmth."

Related Articles
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Is Married! Inside Her 'Whimsical' Wedding at a Texas Country Club
The Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
See Princess Iman of Jordan's 'Enchanting' Royal Wedding Gown Up Close in New Photos from Dior
Terry Bradshaw and his family at his Hollywood Star
Terry Bradshaw's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
Raider's NFL player Maxx Crosby's wedding
Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Marries Rachel Washburn in Romantic Nevada Ceremony
Terry Bradshaw and wife Tammy Bradshaw attend the premiere of "Father Figures" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Terry Bradshaw's Wife? All About Tammy Bradshaw
Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Shares Scenic Photo with Fiance Ahead of Wedding: ‘Not Long Now’
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Tammy Bradshaw, Terry Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Father Figures' at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry Was 'Mortified' After Spoiling Her Fiancé's Proposal
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles Models Jeans Dedicated to Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Bachelorette Trip: 'Soon to Be Mrs.'
Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gAm0O4q6CKWqMBh-wFyusUumoAggZzyU
Taylor Hasselhoff Recalls the Emotional Moment She Found Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'I Lost It Crying'
Sophie Simmons and Gene Simmons Party Arrival; Credit: MADISON AYCOTH; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204054416307592/f
Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Wears 2 Dreamy Wedding Dresses to Marry James Henderson: See Her Looks
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Terry Bradshaw after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Terry Bradshaw Faces Backlash for 2023 Super Bowl Post-Game Remarks to Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Mama June Shannon Wore Lace David's Bridal Gown for Intimate Wedding Ceremony with Justin Stroud
Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall
Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Global Superstar Marc Anthony & Former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tie the knot. Nadia looked breathtaking in 2 custom Galia Lahav gowns
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Sophie Simmons and Gene Simmons Party Arrival
Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom