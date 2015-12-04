Rachel Bilson‘s been using the classic black tube since even before she had a beauty routine — and as she’s evolved into her role as an actress, style star and new mom, her love of ChapStick has evolved into something even fancier. Well, kinda.

Image zoom



Angela Weiss/Getty

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m such a fan of the brand, especially with what they’re doing now because they have the Total Hydration one which is 100 percent natural,” she tells PeopleStyle exclusively. “Being a mom and having a kid, that’s one of the most important things right now.”

The 34-year-old, who welcomed daughter Briar Rose last October, just hit the red carpet for the first time since the baby arrived (attending the No Kid Hungry Benefit Dinner in L.A.). And it wasn’t quite like getting back on a bicycle.

“It’s like learning how to talk again and walk again,” she says of returning to the events calendar. “When people ask me questions it’s like ‘I don’t know how to talk to you’, so I’m being reintroduced to this world.”

And her daughter has to get acquainted with her uber-glam actress mom, too. “It’s fun to get ready and stuff and it’s funny to see her watch me get ready at home,” Bilson shares. “She’s like, ‘What are you doing to my mom? What is that? Makeup? What?’”

When she’s not hitting the red carpet, Bilson abides by a “simple is best” philosophy, even for date nights with Christensen. “In my own life, it’s a little bit of mascara, a little ChapStick, and I’m ready to go,” she says. “Maybe I’ll add a little eyeliner in there to spice things up. Maybe a little bronzer.”

Days with her daughter are even more low-key. “If I ever have anything on — like if I have mascara on — my daughter just stares at me for, like, five minutes: ‘Who are you?’,” she jokes. “Because [makeup] has become so nonexistent, the easy things that you can do, like hydrating your lips, makes me feel a little better and look a little better. It’s something that can give you a little pick-me-up. It’s that easy and doesn’t take any time.”

Her hair got a little pick-me-up this week as well — she visited color guru Tracey Cunningham, who added subtle blonde highlights to her naturally dark strands.

“Considering I haven’t had my hair colored in over two years, I didn’t want to do anything too crazy,” she says. “It’s also part of my approach to life with beauty in general — I like a more natural look.”

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Perfect Beach Waves In Under a Minute



And while Bilson shares that motherhood — and a lack of sleep — has definitely taken a toll on her beauty routine as a whole, she’ll still focus on her skin (that’s where she’ll splurge on product) and has gotten the hang of throwing her hair into into a “mom bun.” Just check out the evidence in her “back to work” selfie:

“There are days when you don’t get out of your pajamas, and showering is a rare occurrence,” she says of her beauty routine as a mom. “I’d say it’s changed a lot. Just taking care of my skin as much as possible has been the priority … it’s not about looks anymore.”

But she seems to be fine with that. As she tells People, the best compliment Christensen can give her these days? “When he tells me what a great mother I am.”