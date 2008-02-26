Rachel Bilson Cuts Bangs! Love Em' or Hate Em'?

Though Rachel Bilson isn’t afraid to try anything when it comes to fashion, the actress hasn’t been so daring when it comes to her hair. Known for her signature long dark straight locks, the actress shook it up a bit with a blunt bang cut — just like Kate Moss. And is it just us or does her hair seem a little lighter too? We think the bangs will take some getting used to, but if Kate Moss could pull it off, our favorite America fashionista certainly can. Tell us: What do you think of Rachel’s new bangs? Do you love them or hate them?