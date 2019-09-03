Instagram Influencers Have Already Crowned This Cute Sweater Dress the ‘It’ Outfit for Fall

Image zoom

The brand behind the viral Amazon dress is at it again.

After the “Amazon nightgown” dress from R. Vivimos went viral just last month, Instagram influencers have discovered yet another dress from the under-the-radar brand that they’re obsessed with. The Tie Waist Sweater Dress has started making its rounds on Instagram, with influencers like @cellajaneblog and @pinterestingplans showing it off on their feeds.

Made from 60 percent cotton, the sweater dress features a pretty twisted tie at the waist, a lantern sleeve design, and comes in 11 different colors. Shoppers say the dress is fitted and flattering in all the right places, and that the material is “nice and soft, not too thin or thick” — in other words, it’s the perfect comfy dress to wear during the fall and winter months.

Image zoom

Buy It! R. Vivimos Cotton Long Sleeve Tie Waist Sweater Dress, $21.97–$24.99; amazon.com

Just like R. Vivimos’ popular Long Sleeved Floral Midi Dress ($29.99; amazon.com), the sweater dress is already starting to go out of stock: Several colors like pink, green, and white are sold out in certain sizes. However, they’ll be restocked soon, and you can still add one to your cart and order — just expect a later shipping date. At the moment, you can grab the black, navy, and burgundy shades in all sizes from small to XL.

“I ordered this in burgundy and get SO many compliments every time I wear it! Everyone is shocked when I say I got it on Amazon. For the price, it can’t be beat,” one customer wrote. “The tie in the front and the length of the dress is all very flattering. I’m very busty and it flatters my top as well.”

Several shoppers say they’ve worn it everywhere from casual weddings to Thanksgiving dinners, and love to pair it with leggings and boots.

Another reviewer wrote, “I wore this dress to a January baby shower in Chicago. Kept me warm with a pair of leggings and boots! I got several compliments and I love the way it fits. I am 5’3, 138 lbs and usually wear a size 6 jean. I ordered a medium and it fit great — true to size.”

And if your favorite color in your preferred size is already sold out don’t fret — you can shop similar sweater dresses on Amazon that are just as cute and affordable as the R. Vivimos style, below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Acelitt Casual Autumn Winter Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $33.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Long Sleeve Boat Neck Waist Mini Knot Dress, $11.71–$27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Longwu Loose Casual Front Tie Party Dress, $24.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Huaxiafan V Neck Wrap Belted Long Sleeve Knitted Sweater Dress, $32.99–$33.99; amazon.com