People Say They 'Feel Like a Disney Princess' in This $32 Puff Sleeve Dress from Amazon

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
With a virtually endless assortment of dresses to shop online, finding one that works for every occasion seems like an impossible feat. But Amazon shoppers have ended our search after discovering this cottagecore-inspired midi dress from R.Vivimos.
Made from lightweight cotton fabric that has a subtle dotted texture, the empire waist dress is a breezy yet sophisticated style that's perfect for both casual and formal events. It features dreamy details — like puff sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder, an elasticized bodice, and a ruffled square neckline — that make it a must-have for spring and summer.
The R.Vivimos dress has racked up just over 1,000 five-star ratings from people who are wearing it everywhere for everything, from their engagement pictures to baby showers to warm-weather weddings. Soon-to-be moms especially love the dress' flowy "bump friendly" material for maternity photoshoots.
"I bought this before I knew I was pregnant and loved it," one reviewer wrote. "Now, it grows with my bump and I feel like a goddess. I get so many compliments."
Its whimsical free-flowing design, which is giving us major cottagecore vibes, is another reason some people say they feel like royalty when they wear it.
"I'm in love with this dress! I bought this to wear for Christmas photos and I honestly feel like a Disney princess when I wear it," another customer wrote. "I think the sleeves are really comfortable and the skirt is full and flows nicely. I would 100 percent recommend!"
Another chimed in, "This is absolutely my new favorite dress. I feel like I should be playing the soundtrack to Bridgerton and running through clover fields. It's light and airy, but not see through."
The R.Vivimos dress is available in 14 different springy colors and comes in sizes XS to XL. (Shoppers, take note: Many reviewers suggest sizing down.) No matter which color you choose, it won't cost you more than $32 — a big reason why many people are buying more than one.
"[It's] one of those dresses you need in every color," a reviewer wrote. "The quality for the price is unbeatable. [It] photographs well and [you're] guaranteed non-stop compliments. If you're reading this, say yes to the dress!"
So, what are you waiting for? Shop the R.Vivimos puff sleeve midi dress for all your upcoming spring and summer occasions!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.