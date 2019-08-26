This $30 Viral Amazon Dress Is About to Sell Out — Here are 5 Even Cuter Lookalikes

You can still hop in on the trend with these styles

By Christina Butan
August 26, 2019 02:45 PM
Amazon

You’ve heard of the Amazon Coat and the Amazon Swimsuit — now, meet the Amazon Dress.

The retail giant has seemingly become the new go-to place for the latest fashion trends, and shoppers have recently deemed a flowy, boho-style dress as the best style purchase you can make right now. The R.Vivimos Long Sleeved Floral Midi Dress — dubbed the “Amazon nightgown” because of how comfy it is — has gone viral on Instagram thanks to a host of influencers who can’t stop wearing it. 

The v-neck dress originally came in tons of vibrant, floral patterns, but has gotten so popular (it’s already Amazon’s number two best-selling dress!) that there are limited colors and sizes available at the moment. Made out of 60 percent cotton and featuring cute details like a tassel tie, the dress caught the eye of influencers like @shopdandy and @graceatwood, who have purchased it in several colors. We’re not sure when or if R.Vivimos will restock the dress, but if you didn’t get the chance to grab one, don’t fret — the brand has tons of similar styles available.

Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Long Sleeved Floral Midi Dress, $29.99; amazon.com

The Button Up Floral Print Maxi Dress features similar floral patterns, and comes in a cute button down style. Plus, it’s even more affordable than the original dress, at just under $20. Another lookalike option includes this Cotton Short Sleeve Midi Dress, which offers all the best features in one: a button down v-neck, a tassel tie belt, and four vibrant prints to choose from. 

Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Button Up Floral Print Maxi Dress, $15.99–19.99; amazon.com; R.Vivimos Cotton Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $29.99–$31.99; amazon.com

While we’re keeping an eye on the original dress and crossing our fingers that it restocks, check out more bohemian dresses, below, that make the perfect summer-to-fall transition outfits.

Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Floral Print Flowy Party Maxi Dress, $19.99–$35.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Cotton V Neck Button Bohemian Maxi Dress, $26.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Dress, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com

