QVC Hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes Bid Farewell to the Shopping Network After Decades on Air

Two QVC hosts who have been familiar faces to viewers for decades are leaving the shopping network.

Carolyn Gracie announced her time at the network had ended after 19 years of hosting Garden Party with Carolyn, Carolyn's Closet and other shows.

And Dan Hughes posted a message on Facebook to let fans know he was also finishing up at QVC after 33 years as a host of multiple programs.

Gracie took to Instagram to let her viewers know the "bittersweet news."

"After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC. I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU. You have been the most cherished part of my job as a QVC Host, and have shared your friendship with me through good times and bad," she said.

Gracie said she can't wait to "share my next chapter" and signed off with her catchphrase, "Don't dilly dally."

Hughes' post read, "All good things must come to an end," adding that it was time for him to part ways with QVC. "It has been a wonderful and lengthy ride. More than I ever expected and as always I am humbled by your kindness," he wrote. "It is time for me to focus fully on my writing. Spend more time with family and friends, and maybe tinker on a few projects which have sat on the back burner for way too long."

The news of the QVC hosts' departures comes after a Feb. 28 announcement by parent company Qurate Retail Group that said 400 positions across the business would be eliminated. "These decisions are not easy but are necessary in realigning how we manage the business and heighten focus on critical priorities," the statement reads.

QVC has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on the eliminated positions.

Thousands of messages of support for the two hosts have since been shared on their social media pages, with many fans and QVC colleagues lamenting the loss of the pair.

"Carolyn, you are beyond a class act! You embody kindness, teamwork, caring and love. It is evident, by reading all of these lovely posts, that you have made a positive impact on so many lives and I hope that you hold tight to that!" QVC host Terri Conn shared on Gracie's Instagram post.

"Sending you all the best as you embark on this next exciting chapter of your life. I will also remember your kindness, humor and wonderful support!" QVC host David Veneble shared on Hughes' Facebook post.