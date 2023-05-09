Quinta Brunson Says It Was Hard to Find Stylists to Dress Her Because She Had 'the Nerve' to Be Curvy

The Abbott Elementary star and creator said it took a long time for her to find a stylist she aligned with 

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 9, 2023 01:24 PM
quinta brunson
Photo: Rosaline Shahnavaz for InStyle

Over the past handful of years, Quinta Brunson has become a red carpet staple, but the Abbott Elementary star and creator hasn't always had an easy time being dressed as one.

In a new cover story for InStyle, Brunson talked about her journey to stardom and how hard it was to align with a stylist along the way.

"Not only am I 4-foot-11, [but] I'm 4-foot-11 with breasts and a butt," Brunson said. "And that's just the cardinal sin: to be short and have the nerve to have any type of curve."

quinta brunson
Rosaline Shahnavaz for InStyle

"There were times where I would work with other stylists and have to be like, 'I'm not this young,' or, 'this feels too young for me.' And it would be like, 'No, you can pull it off,'" Brunson shared. "And I was like, 'But it's not about pulling it off. It's about what I want to represent when I come to certain award shows or certain events I have to do.'"

"I'm not just an actress, not just a writer, not just a producer, not just a showrunner," she added. "I want to make sure I can convey who I am through what I wear."

quinta brunson
Rosaline Shahnavaz for InStyle

She had these experiences before working with her current stylist Bryon Javar, who she says gets her. "As I talk to Bryon about how I want to present [myself at] an award show or an event, I'm like, Wow … I'm getting to say who I am through the clothing and I plan to do that more because I plan to talk less in the future," she said.

But beyond her own self, Brunson seeks to surround herself with other people in a similar place of accepting themselves and embracing the vibes they put out.

When it came to casting for Abbott Elementary, she told InStyle she wanted to make sure the characters represented "real" people.

quinta brunson
Rosaline Shahnavaz for InStyle

"I wanted to portray people who looked real," she said. "And that inherently comes with, in my opinion, women who have curves."

"Lisa [Ann Walters] auditioned and she was perfect for the role," Brunson said. "Janelle [Jones] auditioned and she was perfect for the role. It was more embracing those women in the way they look than rejecting them and their talent because of the way they look. Their talent is incredible. I lead with talent first and then everything ... I don't really care how you look if the talent is there. That's how we should be doing things in general."

quinta brunson
Rosaline Shahnavaz for InStyle

As for self-confidence, Brunson shared that her experience as a dancer taught her to appreciate her own body. "I'll talk to friends who came into appreciating their bodies much older or who still have trouble appreciating their own body and it makes me realize over and over and over again how much dance did for me," she said. "My body is mine. I work it, I control it, and it doesn't belong to anyone else. I believe in God. I have a very spiritual relationship. I believe I'm a vessel. But this is still my temple."

