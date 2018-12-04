Quick! Meghan Markle’s $56 ASOS Dress Is Back in Stock

Meghan Markle nearly broke the internet when she stepped out wearing a $56 ASOS dress in New Zealand. Unfortunately, most shoppers were smacked upside the face with a big old sold-out sign while attempting to snag the affordable look. But as the saying goes, hard times don’t last forever. Today, I’m excited to let you know that the dress is finally back in stock.

And that’s not the end of the good news. Though Markle had the Markle's maternity dress version of the style, ASOS is also offering the dress in regular sizing options, too. And if you’re tall, ASOS created sizing options just for you as well. Not into the all-black look? There’s a yellow option ($56; asos.com) if you want to add a pop of color to your closet.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Wellington airport on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The black mini dress has a timeless silhouette that will never go out of style. But with Markle’s seal of approval, it very well might sell out. Get yours, like, now.