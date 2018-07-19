Queer Eye‘s Tan France has a lot to celebrate this summer, from the announcement that Queer Eye will be renewed for a third season, to the announcement that his fellow Fab Five member Karamo Brown is engaged and will be getting married next year. And he’s not the only groom that will be seeking the style expert’s advice on a possible wedding ensemble consult: France’s friend Pete Davidson is also engaged to Ariana Grande and he may be called on again to spruce up the SNL star’s, um, sweatpants-forward wardrobe.

France, who’s been married to illustrator Rob France for a decade, believes that your wedding style should mirror your very own personal style. Case in point: “On my wedding day, I didn’t wear a full suit as it was, I broke it up. My colors were a little more experimental and I wore a bold tie. I did a cropped leg and a patent leather shoe. I wanted it to be a fashion moment.”

The Queer Eye star thinks that Davidson, who he would love to dress for his wedding to Ariana Grande, will for sure inject his own personal style into whatever he wears for the wedding. “It wouldn’t be him if he went super formal. His style is kooky and a little bit out there. He will definitely make it his own.”

There is one thing, though, that’s not going to fly – kooky style or not: “Flip flops. I definitely don’t love that, sorry,” France says, adding he finds them “disrespectful” to wear down the aisle.

France previously took Davidson shopping for a date with ex Cazzie David as a companion piece for SNL, and they got close very quickly – after France happened to notice holes in Davidson’s underpants.

The two have developed quite the friendship since, although France thinks Davidson doesn’t need the style advice: He posted an Instagram acknowledging Davidson’s use of France’s signature French tuck. “Oh s–t, @petedavidson’s been doing the French tuck for some time already. This bish has been schooling us on swag since he was a tween.”

Tan shared his thoughts on their speedy engagement on a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m very very happy for them. I couldn’t be more happy. I think if anybody finds love, that’s amazing. I will always support that,” France said.

France’s big mission on the show is to impart confidence through well-fitting clothes that still reflect a person’s style, which is why he wanted to partner with Men’s Wearhouse’s Suit Drive to provide those re-entering the workforce with appropriate clothes for their first interview. “It is important to make the best version of yourself, no matter what the situation is, to achieve what you want in life,” says France. “I don’t see it just as you’re going to look pretty but more: Where do I want to be, who do I want to be, and how am I going to get there.”