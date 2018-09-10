Jonathan Van Ness/Instagram

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness had one amazing weekend. He attended the Creative Arts Emmys hand-in-hand with a new beau. He was one of the best-dressed stars of the night in his sheer long-sleeve Maison Margiela gown. And he won Best Structured Reality Series for his hit Netflix show alongside the rest of the Fab Five. But as he celebrated his accomplishment, transphobic cyberbullies took to Instagram to mock his outfit — and the beauty expert fought back.

One commenter wrote, “The guy in the dress looks like the villain in Despicable Me 3.” And thanks to the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, they captured Van Ness’ epic clap back.

“I look f—ing stunning and my name is Jonathan, snap chat filter using on your Insta tiny circle private profile having self,” Van Ness wrote.

Once Comments by Celebs posted its Instagram of the encounter, Van Ness fought back once more. “Also I love all these transphobic comments in here. ‘The guy in a dress’ is insulting and for anyone that doesn’t see the implications is blind. F—g rude [sic] people I’m too tired.”

In the post, one user commented, “Dang JVN needs to lighten up lately and learn to laugh at himself!” To which Van Ness responded directly to that user: “Dang love I wish you had a clue about what it’s like.”

On Monday, the grooming expert posted a solo full-length shot of himself on the carpet thanking his glam team, stylist Alison Brooks and makeup artist Julianne Kaye, writing, “We absolutely came to slay this lewk & f—k a gender norm, biggest congrats to the @queereye family on our wins!”

But despite some negativity, many, many Instagram users and celebrities praised the star for his fearless fashion sense.

Kelly Ripa commented on his Instagram, “Dream. Absolute 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥. ”

Sophia Bush wrote, “Oh yes hunneys!!!”

Reese Witherspoon commented on his latest Instagram, “Amazing,” while Katie Couric wrote, “Congrats!!! You Look absolutely gorg!”

And Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning program commented, “This is an iconic fashion moment.”

And fans wrote, “I never comment on insta but I have to say I am super happy for you and you guys are beautiful! ❤️.”

With another alerting Instagram that, “@instagram I need to be able to love this twice. kthanks ❤️”