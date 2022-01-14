“I don’t see any difference,” Bobby Berk joked on Instagram alongside images of himself from the hit show's first season and now

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Pokes Fun at His Glow-Up Transformation from Season 1 Until Now

Bobby Berk doesn't take himself too seriously.

The Queer Eye star, 40, posted a side-by-side comparison of himself from the show's first season and now on Instagram with a caption that makes light of his glow-up transformation.

"Saw an article yesterday comparing our current selves to season 1, and I don't see any difference tbh. Do you? 😂 #QueerEye," the interior designer wrote.

In the first shot, the television personality is sporting a bleach-blonde hairdo with only a slight bit of stubble on his face while in the next picture, he shows off a full beard and darker hair.

His costar Karamo Brown weighed in on the post and said he felt the article was "rude."

"Why compare people to where they used to be instead of just appreciating and loving people where they are," he shared in Berk's comment section. "This is how people get complexes. #JustMyTwoCents."

Reality TV personality Bobby Berk visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 31, 2021 in Universal City, California Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

The group was forced to take an extended hiatus in the middle of filming the current season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Berk told Entertainment Weekly the group was able to "recharge and re-energize" amid the unexpected break.

"It also just made us realize the value of the connections that we had, and the good that our show does, and the effect that it has on people's lives and the value of hugging and those human connections that we had lost over the year," he said.

He added, "I think the pandemic has had that effect on a lot of people — it's reconnected us with what's really important in the world: the people in our lives and the good that we can go out there and do."