Even People Who Hate Hats Admit That This $16 Knit Beanie Is ‘Incredibly Cute’

Many people have a love-hate relationship with beanies. While the comfy hats keep you warm during the cold winter months, they can look lumpy or awkward. That's why Amazon shoppers are so excited about the $16 Queenfur Slouchy Knit Beanie, which they describe as "incredibly cute" and "flattering on anyone." Even people who hate hats find themselves wearing this best-selling beanie on repeat.
"I love it, and I'm NOT a hat person," a reviewer wrote. "I'm attracted to the price, the knit pattern, the color (I got the red one), and the pom-pom."
One reason why this cable-knit beanie is so popular among reviewers is its comfy, oversized feel. Shoppers with long, thick hair and large heads are delighted to find a hat that actually fits. Plus, they say it's warm, soft, and fluffy — so much so, one customer jokes that "people have been trying to steal my hat!"
The Queenfur beanie is available in 16 colors, including black, burgundy, soft gray, and denim blue. Each one has a removable faux fur pom-pom and is one-size-fits-most. Prices start at $14 for an individual beanie, or you could order a two-pack of the beanies for $22.
Buy It! Queenfur Slouchy Knit Beanie, $13.99–$15.99; amazon.com
The knit hat is extra cozy thanks to its thick acrylic fabric. It's designed to rest comfortably over your forehead and ears with no itchiness whatsoever. Because of its classic design, the beanie is easy to style, and you can pick up the matching $14 Queenfur Infinity Scarf for a coordinated look.
With over 9,000 perfect ratings, the knit hat is steadily climbing Amazon's best-seller charts. Shoppers note that the beanie is the perfect thickness to keep them comfortable during cold outdoor activities. "I got this adorable hat just before a huge snow storm, and it kept me very warm while playing with my son in the snow," a reviewer explained.
If you're self-conscious about how you look in hats, the Queenfur Slouchy Knit Beanie might finally turn things around for you. Shop the $16 beanie from Amazon today.
