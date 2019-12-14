Queen Letizia Rewore a Skirt From Last Year That's So On Trend Right Now

Image zoom Pablo Cuadra/WireImage; Paolo Blocco/WireImage

Since when did re-wearing the same outfit become a fashion faux pas? Since never, actually. If you like a dress, skirt, pair of pants, or shirt, you can (and should) feel free to reach for it as many times as your heart desires.

Need more proof that an outfit repeat isn’t really that bad? Then take a look at the royal fashion scene. Two of the most stylish royals are all for recycling wardrobe pieces — and even entire ensembles. Kate Middleton rewears full looks like it’s her job, and now Queen Letizia appears to be following the duchess’ lead.

On Friday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended an event at the Arbetis headquarters in an outfit that might look familiar. That’s because she actually wore the same ensemble, from top to bottom, nearly one year ago today.

It’s easy to see why the queen repeated this look, though: It’s really darn good. The sleek black long-sleeve top acts as an ideal base piece when paired with the snakeskin skirt, which can be considered a “louder” staple.

The snakeskin trend — which is backed by the likes of Rihanna and Priyanka Chopra — is as popular as ever right now, giving Letizia all the more reason to rewear the printed staple this season.

The royal’s skirt, which she presumably purchased at least a year ago at Zara, is currently sold out, but Nordstrom has a vast selection of snakeskin minis, midis, and maxis that are just as stylish and available to buy right this minute. Shop the five skirts we’re eyeing below.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Pleated Skirt in Grey Snake Print, $89; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! French Connection Snake Print Satin Midi Skirt, $51.98 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Tiered Pleated Skirt, $77.40 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cupcakes and Cashmere Ramona Snake Print Miniskirt, $108; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Button Snakeskin Print Leather Midi Skirt, $280; nordstrom.com

