The Comfortable, Stylish Shoe That Queen Letizia, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle All Wear for Summer

Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia recently reminded us that the perfect summer shoe does, in fact, exist.

Earlier this week, the royal trio stepped out in Palma de Mallorca all wearing lace-up espadrille wedges — a strappy slip-on that's sophisticated enough to wear to dinner, and lax enough to kick off at the beach. The versatile shoes carried all three women, joined by Queen Letizia's mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, from dinner to Paseo de Sagrera market for some shopping. Letizia and her daughters styled them similarly with short, flowy summer dresses, minimal jewelry, and long hair parted down the middle.

The simple, but classic look is reminiscent of the way a different set of royals wear the shoe: Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have sported comfy Castañer espadrilles (which are available on Amazon) with casual wrap dresses, printed maxis, and formal midis. They're so comfortable, in fact, that they recently doubled as soccer shoes for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a beige pair to kick around a soccer ball in her namesake region of Cambridgeshire — paired with a lilac printed dress with flutter sleeves, no less.

If that doesn't convince you of espadrille shoes' stability, let it be known that they're uniquely thick heel and ankle tie keep them secure and stable on the foot, making them great for all day wear whether you're standing, sitting, or walking. Breathable canvas fabric feels ultra soft against your feet and, even better, keeps them sweat-free.

They come in all kinds of colors, but black espadrilles or beige ones can be worn all summer (be it with a T-shirt and mom jeans or a flowy maxi) and well into fall. Not to mention, their woven details bring a natural element that perfectly grounds any outfit. And the occasion options? Endless. They fit right in on coffee runs, first dates, at weddings, and even at the office.

We rounded up a few similar styles starting at $31, so go ahead and treat yourself like royalty by grabbing a pair in every shade.

Amazon

Buy It! Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, $83.45–$140; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal, $115; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Soludos Lauren Lace-Up Espadrille, $85; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Mid Wedge Espadrille, $26.65–$35.60; amazon.com

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Round-toe Canvas Espadrille Wedges, $124.99 (orig. $148); jcrew.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ermonn Espadrilles Wedge Platform Sandals, $30.98–$56.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! U-Lite Cap Toe Platform Espadrilles, $35.99–$45.99, amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.