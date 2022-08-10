The Comfortable, Stylish Shoe That Queen Letizia, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle All Wear for Summer

The Queen of Spain recently stepped out with her daughters in classic espadrille wedges

By Kayla Blanton
Published on August 10, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia of Spain
Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia of SPain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia recently reminded us that the perfect summer shoe does, in fact, exist.

Earlier this week, the royal trio stepped out in Palma de Mallorca all wearing lace-up espadrille wedges — a strappy slip-on that's sophisticated enough to wear to dinner, and lax enough to kick off at the beach. The versatile shoes carried all three women, joined by Queen Letizia's mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, from dinner to Paseo de Sagrera market for some shopping. Letizia and her daughters styled them similarly with short, flowy summer dresses, minimal jewelry, and long hair parted down the middle.

The simple, but classic look is reminiscent of the way a different set of royals wear the shoe: Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have sported comfy Castañer espadrilles (which are available on Amazon) with casual wrap dresses, printed maxis, and formal midis. They're so comfortable, in fact, that they recently doubled as soccer shoes for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a beige pair to kick around a soccer ball in her namesake region of Cambridgeshire — paired with a lilac printed dress with flutter sleeves, no less.

If that doesn't convince you of espadrille shoes' stability, let it be known that they're uniquely thick heel and ankle tie keep them secure and stable on the foot, making them great for all day wear whether you're standing, sitting, or walking. Breathable canvas fabric feels ultra soft against your feet and, even better, keeps them sweat-free.

They come in all kinds of colors, but black espadrilles or beige ones can be worn all summer (be it with a T-shirt and mom jeans or a flowy maxi) and well into fall. Not to mention, their woven details bring a natural element that perfectly grounds any outfit. And the occasion options? Endless. They fit right in on coffee runs, first dates, at weddings, and even at the office.

We rounded up a few similar styles starting at $31, so go ahead and treat yourself like royalty by grabbing a pair in every shade.

Espadrille Wedges
Amazon

Buy It! Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, $83.45–$140; amazon.com

Espadrille Wedges
Nordstrom

Buy It! Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal, $115; nordstrom.com

Espadrille Wedges
Nordstrom

Buy It! Soludos Lauren Lace-Up Espadrille, $85; nordstrom.com

Espadrille Wedges
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Mid Wedge Espadrille, $26.65–$35.60; amazon.com

Espadrille Wedges
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Round-toe Canvas Espadrille Wedges, $124.99 (orig. $148); jcrew.com

Espadrille Wedges
Amazon

Buy It! Ermonn Espadrilles Wedge Platform Sandals, $30.98–$56.98; amazon.com

Espadrille Wedges
Amazon

Buy It! U-Lite Cap Toe Platform Espadrilles, $35.99–$45.99, amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain Twins with Her Teenage Daughters in Zara Dresses and Espadrilles
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Kate Middleton Just Reminded Us of These Comfy Summer Shoes Royals Have Been Wearing for Years
Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor
Royal Style Swap! Queen Letizia of Spain Wears Same $40 Dress as Daughter Princess Leonor
Paulina Porizkova
Metallic Birkenstocks Are the Supportive Stars of Paulina Porizkova's Prague Vacation
brooke shields; kate middleton; eva longoria
Kate Middleton, Eva Longoria, and Brooke Shields Can't Stop Wearing Bright Yellow This Season
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs after visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire on June 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum to view a newly unveiled portrait of themselves painted by portrait artist Jamie Coreth.
Kate Middleton's Flowy Dress Had a Flattering Detail That Reminds Us of Drew Barrymore's Recent Look
nina dobrev; vanessa hudgens; cindy crawford; adele
Jennifer Lopez, Adele, and More Celebs Are Making This Brand's Minimalistic Sandals the 'It' Shoes for Summer
Nordstrom Fashion Sale
Nordstrom Just Dropped the Price on More Than 3,200 Summer Styles Made by Its In-House Brands 
kate hudson
Kate Hudson Wore a Breezy Cutout Midi Dress While Vacationing in Rome — and We Found Similar Styles
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's Platinum Jubilee Dress Has One Flattering Detail You'll Want to Wear This Summer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired a $2,290 Dress with $55 Flip-Flops for a PDA-Packed Paris Park Date with Ben Affleck
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Prince Harry plays polo with his Team Las Padres and they win the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup by a score of 14 to 10 at the Santa Barbara Polo Club. Later Meghan Markle presents the trophy to the team and kisses each teammate on both cheeks before French kissing Harry and then wiping the lipstick off his face. Later Meghan is seen forcibly grabbing Harry's arm and pushing his back to keep moving out of there. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Kris Jenner Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd3I5zbsVBX/ ; LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Memorial Service For The Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner Just Made a Case for Wearing Polka Dots Instead of Stripes This Summer
Early Amazon Deals Under $30
Tons of Discounted Summer Styles Are Hiding on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are the Best Under-$30 Deals
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
The Drop Women's Listilla Espadrille Flatform Ankle Strap Sandal
Amazon Shoppers May Have Found the Perfect Summer Shoe in These 'Surprisingly Comfortable' Espadrilles
kate middleton, prince william
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Impressive Soccer Skills — in Sky-High Wedges!