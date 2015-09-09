Queen Elizabeth Shows Off Her Regal Style (and Talent for Accessorizing!) in New Portrait to Mark Record-Breaking Reign

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history, the palace has released a new portrait of the 89-year-old Queen, who has spent a record-breaking 63 years on the throne.

In the picture, which was taken in July, the Queen is seated at her desk in her private audience room at Buckingham Palace, wearing a pink-and-white floral print dress by Karl Ludwig Rehse, one of the Queen’s royal clothing designers.

And proving that it’s not just her granddaughter in-law, Princess Kate, who recycles her wardrobe, the Queen wore this exact dress during a trip to Perth, Australia, on the final day of her tour in 2011.

The accessory-loving royal paired the dress with her signature pearls and a pink sapphire brooch set among sparkling diamonds.

Also making an appearance in the portrait is her trusty fashion staple: her black handbag. The Queen’s purse has turned up like an honored guest in many portraits over the years, including both Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s official christening portraits.

“It’s simple,” a royal source tells PEOPLE of the purse’s continual presence. “The Queen carries her handbag into the room for the photograph, puts it down and the photo is taken. It’s so normal, so usual. That’s exactly what would happen. There are many, many group photographs where the Queen’s handbag is seen.”

Rehse is one of a select handful of fashion designers the Queen has worked with since her days as a princess.

Norman Hartnell was the first designer employed by the then-Princess Elizabeth in the 1940s. He even designed her elegant wedding dress for her nuptials in 1947.

London-born designer Hardy Amies, who was known for his accomplished tailoring, began designing clothes for the Queen in the early 1950s.

In the 1970s, the Queen began working with Hartnell’s assistant, Ian Thomas, who outfitted the Queen in flowing chiffon dresses during the more bohemian decade.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Queen employed designer John Anderson to design her dresses. His business partner, Karl Ludwig Rehse, took over for him after Anderson’s death in 1988.

Stewart Parvin is the youngest of the monarch’s designers. He began designing for her in 2000.

Queen Elizabeth has had many memorable fashion moments throughout the years.

Her glamorous side was in full display during a visit to New Zealand in 1950s in a shimmering rose gold one-shoulder gown with floral embroidery, with a white fur shawl to match.

And for more everyday ensembles — in addition to her handbags and trademark pearls — the Queen is known for her fabulous collection of hats, which she matches with most every outfit.

When she’s not wearing a hat, the Queen has a stunning cache of tiaras to choose from for special royal occassions.

And (as further proof it’s good to be the Queen), she sometimes even tinkers with the jewels in her tiaras, biographer Sally Bedell Smith says.

“She has this kit of tools, which she uses on her tiaras. They have different things that can be decorated with,” Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, tells PEOPLE. “She has pearls, rubies and emeralds that she can add to certain tiaras.”

She’s also never one to shy away from color. From pinks to reds to blues to yellows, the Queen has outfitted herself in every shade of the rainbow — a decision as practical as it is pretty, as it enables her to be seen in large crowds.

And while she may take some fashion liberties when it comes to her colorful hats and dress suits, she’s never without a pair of sensible, modest shoes.

For decades the Queen has been photographed in black patent leather shoes. When she was younger, she often sported pumps with a thinner, higher heel, but for nearly 50 years, she’s preferred a dependable, low-heeled style.

Perhaps most noteworthy of all? To make sure she never misses a step due to uncomfortable shoes, it’s been reported that she employs someone to break in a new pair of heels, which means there is someone out there who knows what it’s like to walk a mile in the Queen’s shoes!

