Queen Elizabeth Just Made This the Top-Searched Color on the Internet Right Now

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton isn’t the only royal with the power to influence shopping habits. The latest sartorial sway is coming straight from the Queen herself.

On April 5, Queen Elizabeth II delivered a rare speech, marking her first television address in nearly 20 years, about the novel coronavirus. The four-and-half-minute oration, which was broadcast on BBC and widely shared across the royal family’s social media channels, offered a hopeful and calming message through both her tranquil tone and her choice of attire — a green dress that’s rich in symbolism.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Color expert Kate Smith tells PEOPLE that there could be many reasons the Queen chose to wear green. “Green is the color of healing, nature, balance, and good health, which is just what is needed right now.” She notes that other associations with the verdant hue — progress, growth, prosperity — are also positive ones.

“Physically, the color green has a relaxing, calming effect on our bodies,” Smith adds, which may be another reason the Queen chose to wear it for a broadcast amidst a pandemic. “Whatever the reason, it was a great choice.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Just Reached a New Milestone — Fourth Longest-Reigning Monarch in History!

It seems people are also starting to show a fondness for green. According to data aggregator Lyst, searches for it spiked 52 percent after the Queen’s speech, proving that this royal’s style influence is just as significant as Middleton’s.

During this time, maintaining hope and a positive attitude is more important than ever, and if our clothing can help spread that messaging, then why aren’t we all wearing green? Below, we’ve rounded up beautiful green closet staples that will hopefully lift your mood — and that of those around you. They’re all available at Nordstrom, and they’re all on sale.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Raglan Sleeve Top, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Signature Cashmere-Blend Hoodie Sweatshirt, $149.50 (orig. $299); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Whistles Penny Belted Midi Dress, $179.40 (orig. $299); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! 1901 Cotton Blend Cardigan, $29.40–$49 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Dixie Strappy Sandal, $33 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Bias Cut A-Line Midi Skirt, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Small Amelia Leather Tote, $178.80 (orig. $289); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Dylan High Waist Wide Leg Satin Pants, $198 (orig. $330); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Cutout Back Crepe Jumpsuit, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Scotch & Soda Button Front Midi Dress, $113.40 (orig. $189); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.