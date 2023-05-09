'Queen Charlotte' Star India Amarteifio Talks Her Character's 'Reimagined' Natural Hair

In an interview with InStyle, the breakout Netflix star said it was “just so cool” to be able to showcase natural beauty in the Shonda Rhimes-written series 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 03:14 PM
India Amarteifio attends Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" World Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty

India Amarteifio is redefining beauty standards.

The 21-year-old actress, who stars in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, recently opened up to InStyle about how she was able to embrace natural hair on screen.

"My hair is very similar to how I have it in the show," she told the outlet, noting that she wore a wig similar to her own curls.

Explaining the origins of her character Young Queen Charlotte, who traveled to England from Germany, Amarteifio said that having her hair "just exist in her natural kind of way and to be accepted and fully loved by someone else" without having to confine to beauty standards (that is, Amarteifio says, having to make "hair straighter, putting it up, or making it neater") was "the cherry on top."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"To be loved unconditionally for who you are exactly is, I'm sure, basically the root of what Charlotte wants and the root of what a lot of us want. The fact that they re-imagined how our hair would look back in the day, I think, is just so cool," noted Amarteifio.

The British star admitted that she never thought a role in a period drama would make its way to her résumé, telling InStyle, "I never saw myself in a regal crown, or I never saw myself [portrayed] in a positive light," when it came to the genre.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023; LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: India Ria Amarteifio attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Liam Daniel/Netflix; Mike Marsland/WireImage

However, thanks to the series' writer Shonda Rhimes, whose portfolio also includes Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, she was able to play the part. "She consciously makes the effort to involve everyone in her projects," noted Amarteifio.

Now, Amarteifio hopes that a younger generation can "see themselves represented in any way, shape, or form, especially for young Black children."

The Bridgerton prequel also stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George) Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) and Arsema Thomasand (Lady Danbury).

Related Articles
Cardi B Debuts New Cherry Red Hair Style – See the Hair Change!
Cardi B Steps Out with a Fiery New Red Hairstyle — See Her Latest Look!
quinta brunson
Quinta Brunson Says It Was Hard to Find Stylists to Dress Her Because She Had 'the Nerve' to Be Curvy
Milla Jovovich Gives Herself Edgy Haircut with Clippers: 'I Needed a Change'
Milla Jovovich Gives Herself Edgy New Haircut with Clippers: 'I Needed a Change'
Jennifer Garner Talks Struggling with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Jennifer Garner Is Unrecognizable with Colorful New Hairstyles — See Her Transformations! 
Queen Charlotte. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022; LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Arsema Thomas attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Queen Charlotte' 's Arsema Thomas on Her Breakout Role as Young Lady Danbury – Sex Scenes and All (Exclusive)
GloRilla Channels '90s Fashion Influencesfor Kappa and PrettyLittleThing Collection
GloRilla Channels '90s Influences for Kappa and PLT Collab: 'Always Wanted to Dress Like Them' (Exclusive)
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Season:19 -- Pictured: Christian Siriano -- (Photo by: Ramona Rosales/Bravo)
Alicia Silverstone, Julia Fox and More Will Guest Star on New Season of 'Project Runway: All-Stars'
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte' Series? What the Cast and Creators Have Said
American gymnast Simone Biles is photographed in her wedding dress on her balcony while getting ready for the big day as she ties the knot with Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas. Also pictured getting a shave on his balcony.
Simone Biles' Wedding Dress Featured a 'Crucial' High Slit to Make Her Appear Taller: 'I'm So Petite'
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in 'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Rachel Brosnahan Dashes from Stage to Gala on 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window' Opening Night (Exclusive)
beauty innovations
The Most Innovative Beauty Products Out Now
Portrait of Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (1744-1818), Queen Charlotte. India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' : What's Fact and What's Fiction
Doja Cat Displays New Back Tattoo of Bat
Doja Cat Reveals Massive Back Tattoo of a Bat Skeleton — See Her New Ink!
ACTRESS YARA SHAHIDI Dior
Yara Shahidi Says She Has a 'Sisterhood Vibe' with Fellow Dior Ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy (Exclusive)
Queen Charlotte, Jacqueline Avant
'Queen Charlotte' Dedicates Debut Episode to Jacqueline Avant: Inside the Tragic Backstory of the Tribute