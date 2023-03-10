Model Quannah Chasinghorse Would Tell Her Younger Self to Ignore the 'Bullies' — 'You're Beautiful'

"I feel the most beautiful when I'm at home laying in some moss," the Indigenous model tells PEOPLE at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

and Alex Cramer
Published on March 10, 2023 11:13 AM
Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quannah Chasinghorse. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Quannah Chasinghorse is opening up about what she'd tell her younger self.

While attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the model spoke candidly about the advice she'd now give her younger self.

"I would just tell young Quannah that you're beautiful," the model tells PEOPLE. "And no matter what people tell you, no matter how many bullies tell you that you're not beautiful, that you are."

The Indigenous model and land protector, who wore a long fitted black gown with cut-out shoulders to the event, continues: "And you have such power in your voice and that your voice carries power through generations, because my people have suffered from countless attempts of genocide. And the fact that we're still here is radical."

Chasinghorse, a long-time advocate for protecting the environment, also would tell her younger self that her existence is enough. "My existence is radical and I want to just comfort young Quannah and just tell her that your existence is radical in itself, and you are beautiful, and you are doing it and your lived experience is just enough," she tells PEOPLE.

She also revealed she feels the most beautiful when she's "at home laying in some moss and one with the earth." She continued: "We are nature. And so when I'm connected with that, when I'm connected with my whole being as who I am, that's when I feel most confident and most beautiful and feel most myself."

Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quannah Chasinghorse. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

According to the event website, The Green Carpet Fashion Awards celebrate positive forces in fashion and entertainment, and changemakers who look crisis and conflict in the eye to champion active hope and deep, truthful work for transformation. This message resonates with Chasinghorse and she takes her role as an advocate seriously.

"It's sad, because I grew up in a community that is so far from the rest of the world in a sense, where we have no accessibility to groceries or to the luxury of what we all have here," she says.

"But just being able to make sure that my people back home that are still living out there like that, that don't have that accessibility, that feel hopeless because their home is being destroyed by climate catastrophes, that they see me and they know that we have a voice, that there is representation, there is hope," Chasinghorse says, adding, "And that I'm trying my best and showing up in these spaces in an authentic way and in a good way."

