Model Quannah Chasinghorse Fronts New Mackage Campaign as She Continues to Drive Change in Fashion

Quannah Chasinghorse is the new face of Mackage!

The Indigenous model, 19, was photographed in Malibu by Tyler Mitchell for the fashion brand's Spring Summer 2022 Protect What Grounds You campaign.

Chasinghorse — who models quilted coats in cream, pale blue, light pink and black for the campaign — poses in the lush outdoors in a series of photographs taken by Mitchell.

In a conversation with Mackage, Chasinghorse said she hopes to "be known as someone that drove change in the industry, in the system and in the lives of those that came close to me," adding, "That I left my mark in society as someone who broke barriers and burned harmful stereotypes to the ground so that others can walk this path without having to break trail."

Quannah Chasinghorse for Mackage Credit: Tyler Mitchell

Chasinghorse, who is both Hän Gwich'in and Sicangu Oglala Lakota, is a fourth-generation land protector for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, according to Elle. She told Mackage that she prefers the term 'protector' over 'activist' "because it's a deeper concept."

She explained, "As a protector, I'm protecting my ways of life, reviving what was almost lost and fighting for what we are on the brink of losing to capitalism, climate change and colonial erasure."

Chasinghorse added, "I'm protecting our lands, and keeping traditions and culture alive for the future generations."

Quannah Chasinghorse for Mackage Credit: Tyler Mitchell

Mackage was a natural choice for her to work with, she said, because "It's so important to partner with brands and businesses that will not only do the work to uplift you as a person, but also uplift what you believe in.

"Mackage is focusing on sustainability, recycling and, most importantly, doing the work," she said. "That's the beauty of this campaign: it's not all about me, it's about community."

Chasinghorse is modeling Mackage's sustainable and earth-friendly looks, including vests and blanket coats made from 100% recycled nylon E3- Lite and Re-Stop, in the new campaign.

Quannah Chasinghorse for Mackage Credit: Tyler Mitchell

According to Mackage, "E-3 Lite is an elements-shielding fiber" with an "airy, breathable feel, a water repellent plus resistant finish, and an elevated sheen." The brand defines Re-Stop as a durable fabric that's water resistant and "boasts unceasing durability."

Chasinghorse wears both materials in the Protect What Grounds You campaign, which "redefines our connection to the natural world and reinforces our commitment to protect what matters."