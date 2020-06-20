Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Are So Obsessed with This $22 Dress, They Want to Wear It Every Day

A breathable, comfortable dress is a must-have item that should be in every woman’s wardrobe this summer. If you still haven’t found one, consider checking out the Qixing Cold-Shoulder Swing T-Shirt Dress.

Not only does it tick all of the above boxes, but it’s so cute and flattering, over 1,700 Amazon customers have given it a perfect five-star rating. Made from an ultra-soft rayon and spandex blend, the elevated t-shirt dress has cut-outs on the shoulders and a cute swing silhouette that allows for ample air circulation.

Shoppers love the pretty ruffle details on the sleeves and the fact that it has pockets — because we all know there’s nothing better than a dress that can hold your essentials.

“I wear this dress at least two times a week... it's perfect,” raved one shopper. “I need it in every color. It looks like you tried to dress up, but you are totally comfy! AND POCKETS! Every dress should have pockets. These pockets aren't the normal small, I-can-only-fit-some-chapstick-in-here pockets. I can put my phone, keys, my ID, and a credit card and be perfectly fine for the night. I wish I could give this a million stars!”

Buy It! Qixing Cold-Shoulder Swing T-Shirt Dress, $15.99–$21.99; amazon.com

Reviewers also love how versatile the popular dress is. Some say they dressed it up and wore it to summer weddings, while others kept things casual and used it as a stylish beach cover-up. “This dress is great! It is very comfortable and breathable. It is a bit loose at the hips but that makes it perfect for summer. The chest was tighter and very flattering. It reaches just above the knee and could easily be dressed up or down for almost any occasion.”

The summer-perfect dress comes in 38 different colors and prints, and if you prefer a little more coverage, there is also a long-sleeved version. And here’s the best part: Depending on which style you choose, the dress can be yours for as little as $16.

Whether you plan on wearing it around the house, at the pool, or to a dinner with friends, this is one affordable find that you’ll live in all summer long. Shop one (or two) for yourself below.

