This Under-$30 Cutout Swimsuit Can Be Worn Two Different Ways and It Comes in 16 Colors
If you find yourself dreaming of the beach, but feel like your current bathing suit line-up doesn't really fit your style anymore, it's time to upgrade your swimsuit collection. This season, you'll likely see a ton of ruche detailing and cutout styles in dresses, tops, and swimwear.
Amazon shoppers believe they've found a cutout one-piece swimsuit that is "literally perfect" for these summer trends in the Qinsen Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit. The top is the shining feature of this trendy bathing suit: It features a bow in the middle of the chest that is adjustable, and the cutout portion shows just the right amount of skin. It also comes with a removable halter strap, instantly transforming the top into a bandeau. Plus, reviewers have shared that the bottom of the swimsuit isn't super cheeky, so if you're looking for moderate coverage, the bathing suit delivers.
The one-piece is made of a nylon and spandex blend that's breathable and cooling. The material is smooth and seamless to provide room for stretch, yet still opaque, even when the swimsuit gets wet, according to shoppers.
The one-piece is available in 16 colors and patterns, including classic black, bright green, and tie-dye pink, in sizes small through extra-large. You can easily pair the suit with flowy pants, a sarong, or jean shorts while you're at the pool or beach.
Amazon shoppers have praised the "super cute" swimsuit in reviews, saying they "get so many compliments" when they wear it. In particular, many are fans of the ruching detail in the middle of the suit, as it complements curves.
"It's very flattering — sucks you in, in a good way — especially in the tummy area [because of] the ruching, which also creates another layer of lining," one five-star reviewer said.
Right now, you can get the trendy one-piece cutout swimsuit for under $30. With that affordable price, you might as well order a few different colors.
