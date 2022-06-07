This Under-$30 Cutout Swimsuit Can Be Worn Two Different Ways and It Comes in 16 Colors

Amazon shoppers believe they've found a cutout one-piece swimsuit that is "literally perfect" for these summer trends in the Qinsen Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit. The top is the shining feature of this trendy bathing suit: It features a bow in the middle of the chest that is adjustable, and the cutout portion shows just the right amount of skin. It also comes with a removable halter strap, instantly transforming the top into a bandeau. Plus, reviewers have shared that the bottom of the swimsuit isn't super cheeky, so if you're looking for moderate coverage, the bathing suit delivers.