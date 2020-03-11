Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This $22 Lightweight Cardigan

Image zoom

What do you get when you cross some of the trendiest prints of the season with the most sought-after top by celebrities and fashionistas alike? An animal-print cardigan, of course. Cardigans and animal prints may not sound groundbreaking on their own, but together they make a stylish go-to for those weird transitional weather days, and luckily enough, we just found the cutest one to add to your wardrobe this spring.

“This may sound serious for a piece of clothing, but this cardigan took my breath away,” one customer raved about the QegarTop animal print cardigan from Amazon (which, by the way, is only $22.) “The quality of everything is impeccable; beautiful pattern, the fabric, hems, sturdiness, overall craftsmanship.”

Made of a soft polyester-spandex blend, the comfy and cute cardigan is perfect for a chilly air-conditioned office or a breezy spring day. Available in traditional leopard, white leopard, and snakeskin, this top will add a fun punch of pattern to any outfit. Bonus: It comes with pockets and is a bit longer in length than most cardigans, so it can be worn open over dresses, tees, and tank tops or closed over leggings and jeans.

Over 700 Amazon shoppers can’t say enough about this piece. “This is my favorite clothing item EVER,” a customer wrote, “It’s super comfortable and lightweight, perfect for spring.”

If you’re looking for that perfect transitional layering piece to add to your wardrobe this spring, this cardigan is for you.

Buy It! QegarTop Leopard Printed Cardigan With Pockets, $21.96–$21.99; amazon.com