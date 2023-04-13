This Affordable Jewelry Brand Sells Cute Disney Pieces, and It Just Launched a Customizable Charms Collection

You can grab a Mother’s Day Gift starting at just $5

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank.

Published on April 13, 2023 05:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Pura Vida New Charms Collection Roundup TOUT
Photo: People / Pura Vida

Mother's Day will be here soon (May 14, mark the calendar), and if you tend to procrastinate finding the perfect gift for the moms in your life, it's not a bad idea to start shopping early. And there's one gift option that always feels personal and timeless: jewelry.

Finding jewelry that won't leave your wallet crying can be tough. Pura Vida, though, has hundreds of giftable (and affordable) pieces any mom will appreciate, including magical Disney selections that start at just $5 and customizable pieces.

Pura Vida, a brand most notable for its simple yet colorful handcrafted bracelets, recently launched its first-ever charms collection, the Harper Charm Bar, which lets you build a custom set of earrings, a bracelet, or a necklace from the base down to its charms. There are more than 80 unique charms to mix and match so you can design a truly personalized piece. And if anyone deserves a one-of-a-kind gift, it's Mom.

And the Harper Charm Bar is just one of the many giftable options at Pura Vida. We rounded up more pieces, including earrings, rings, and more, all under $40.

Pura Vida Giftable Jewelry

If you want to take advantage of Pura Vida's new charm bar but don't know where to start, this pre-designed bracelet is a great option. To add a personalized touch, you can separately purchase a charm or two to add on, starting at just $6. And if the mom you're shopping for loves a good wrist stack, this $14 pastel disc bracelet in baby pink or pastel blue adds a spring-y pop of color. It also has silver spacer beads for a shiny accent.

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Pura Vida Harper Love Bracelet Set, $38; puravida.com

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Pastel Disc Stretch Bracelet, $14; puravida.com

There is also this chain necklace that is beautiful solo, but can also be jazzed up with charms. Depending on Mom's style, you can choose from either a silver or gold finish. And to help guide you through the custom jewelry-making process, take advantage of the Harper Charm Builder, which easily lays out all the Harper Charm Bar options.

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Harper Curb Chain Necklace, $18; puravida.com

If customizing a piece sounds a bit overwhelming to you, you can always opt for one of the brand's other jewelry selections. Shopping for someone who is always on board for a bit of Disney magic? Check out this outline ring that is a simple nod to Mickey Mouse. It's available in silver and rose gold, and it's a true steal on sale for just $5. One shopper explained that they "usually don't buy rings," but this one is "light, fits perfectly, [and is] beyond cute." Another shopper reviewer simply called it a "great gift."

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Outline Ring, $5 (orig. $20); puravida.com

For those who are Minnie Mouse fans, there is this sweet, stackable ring that is also marked down to $5. Minnie enthusiasts will instantly recognize her pink and white polka dot bow that sits atop a silver band. One shopper commented that they bought the ring as a gift, and the recipient "loves it."

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Disney Minnie Mouse Bow Ring, $5 (orig. $20); puravida.com

Start Mother's Day shopping early with any of these Pura Vida jewelry pieces. Keep scrolling for more affordable gift options.

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Harper Retro Alphabet Charm, $6; puravida.com

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Checkerboard Ring, $16; puravida.com

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Engravable Heart Choker, $30; puravida.com

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Painted Blooms Hoop Earrings, $18; puravida.com

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pura Vida

Buy It! Delicate Wave Anklet, $20; puravida.com

