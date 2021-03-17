Amazon Shoppers Say This $15 Face Oil Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger — Within a Week

The effect is so potent, an 80-year-old shopper was confused for 60 during a trip to the Emergency Room, and nurses clamored to know what was behind their beautiful skin. Another 60-year-old says it made their fine lines disappear, and someone nearing their 40th birthday says that thanks to the Pura D'Or oil, their skin looks better than it did when they were in their 20s. It swept away milia, eczema, and darkness around their eyes, mouth, and temple, for skin "completely rejuvenated" in every way.