The One Pair of Jeans Both Property Brothers Wear on Site and Out on the Town

Drew and Jonathan Scott haven’t had the same wardrobe since their parents used to dress them in matching outfits as young kids. But there is one pair of jeans both Property Brothers turn to when they’re working on the set of their hit TV show or getting ready for a night out.

“Paige jeans are stylish and stretchy, and they get us through long workdays,” Drew shares in the November issue of HGTV magazine, noting that Paige's Federal jeans style is a favorite for both him and his twin.

Drew loves the Paige jeans so much, he wore them for his HGTV cover shoot (see below). The dynamic duo covers the new issue of the magazine and they both reveal some of their favorite fashion and grooming products.

“Justin Timberlake is one of our style icons — he does both formal and casual perfectly,” Jonathan shares in the candid interview, adding that when he’s not working he usually wears “jeans, a graphic tee, and a hoodie.”

As for Drew, he’s all about “stylish activewear” in his downtime, including a “thin hoodie and a pair of joggers.”

“I was seriously excited when athleisure became a thing,” he says.

Drew adds that while he shops almost exclusively online, his brother Jonathan, “shops my closet. “

That’s probably because Drew’s closet is well-stocked.

“We once counted and he had 180 pair of shoes and I have 8 to my name,” Jonathan shares in the interview, poking fun at his twin.

The brothers also offer fans their best style advice, with their responses reflecting their different personalities.

Jonathan advises that it’s always important to have “a pair of good, reliable boots,” while Drew shares, “don’t be afraid to dress up, even if no one else does.”

For more revelations on Drew and Jonathan’s style, grooming and beyond, pick up the November issue of HGTV magazine featuring the The Property Brothers, on newsstands October 16th.