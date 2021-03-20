Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found the Perfect High-Waisted Anti-Chafing Shorts

If you've ever worn a dress out and about in the spring or summer, you've probably had an unpleasant thigh-chafing experience. Amazon shoppers are right there with you, and that's why over 2,600 of them recommend wearing these high-waisted compression shorts with pockets under dresses or on their own to prevent irritation.
You can customize these anti-chafing shorts to your exact preferences. They come in 34 colors and patterns, two inseam lengths, and two pocket styles — an inner pocket or two exterior ones. Each pair is made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, and they all have a gusseted crotch for optimal chafing protection.
Buy It! Promover High-Waist 8-inch Compression Shorts with Side Pockets, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Once you add these shorts to your wardrobe, we won't be surprised if you find multiple ways to wear them. You can throw them on under a dress or skirt, but you can also wear them on their own for a workout or to lounge around the house.
"The waistband is comfortable, and the material is soft," one five-star reviewer wrote. "The shorter lengths are long enough to eliminate chafing without being too short, and the longer ones add just enough length to give a little extra coverage."
A second satisfied shopper added: "Forget the others! These are perfection. So soft and yet they hold their shape and are thick enough for squats but not too bulky to wear under mini/short skirts. I have bought a few other brands and found them to be too thick. This pair is truly perfect."
Starting at just $14 with the on-site coupon, you can treat yourself to multiple pairs of these skin-saving shorts, so you never have to endure the terrors of chafing again. Shop two more versions of the compression shorts on Amazon below.
Buy It! Promover High-Waist 5-inch Compression Shorts with Side Pockets, $18.69 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Promover High-Waist 5-inch Compression Shorts with Inner Pocket, $13.85 with coupon (orig. $16.29); amazon.com
