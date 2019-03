Meet the New Project Runway Contestants

Raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Sonia found art as a way to escape and express herself. Though fine art was always her true love, she graduated with a degree in fashion design. Since then she has worked with names like Nike designing NBA apparel and Team USA Olympic clothing for the men’s and women’s volleyball teams. She served as the Director of Global Branding at Quicksilver, Roxy and O’Neil and is known for creating Roxy’s signature board shorts. Currently, she focuses on creating couture and bridal pieces.