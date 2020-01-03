Project Runway Contestant Eliminated After Comment About Karlie Kloss’ In-Laws, the Kushners

Project Runway contestant Tyler Neasloney was eliminated on the fourth episode of the show on Thursday night after making an awkward comment about host Karlie Kloss’ in-laws, the Kushner family.

On the episode, Kloss’s stylist and guest mentor Karla Welch presented the challenge to the designers: dress Kloss for a CFDA event in Paris using only recycled, donated clothing from a Goodwill store.

After the runway reveal of his garment, Neasloney landed on the bottom and explained his design to the judges. “It’s made from four pairs of pants. I was going for a very traditional Montauk, Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, Americana vibe,” he said.

Image zoom Bravo

Judge and designer Brandon Maxwell replied, “What are we calling the thing down the middle?” Neasloney answered, “It was inspired by a tuxedo ruffle. I’m happy with the construction.”

When Kloss asked him if he “was happy” with his look, he said: “I’m happy with it. I don’t know if you love it or hate it, whatever it is, lay it on me. I’m ready.”

Image zoom Bravo

Then Maxwell shared his unfiltered feedback on Neasloney’s design saying: “Bring us back to the challenge – ‘A. super cool, B. wearable, C. chic.’ You got B. Wearable,” he said of the challenge’s criteria. “It’s definitely ‘wearable’ in some place that is neither Paris nor Montauk or Martha’s Vineyard. I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”

Neasloney quickly jumped in and said, “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

The comment left the judges and other contestants speechless, as Kloss dropped her jaw in shock and cocked her head to the side. He then added, “That’s your husband!”

Image zoom Bravo

“I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.” “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”#ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/O9qJbrC2ZN — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 3, 2020

Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of presidential aide and Ivanka Trump‘s husband Jared Kushner.

After his comment, the model fired back saying, “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.”

She also shared her own feedback on his creation. “You may not know, but I know, this is not what I asked for. The fabrics are poor choices. I think they look cheap. The pockets are ill-placed. And if this is your aesthetic, than that’s that. But this is about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist. You really missed the mark here on all accounts,” Kloss said as Neasloney got teary-eyed.

Image zoom

The designer went backstage to wait as the judges discussed everyone’s designs privately. A fellow contestant asked Neasloney, “How do you feel about the critiques you got?” He replied: “I don’t agree with them. I like what I made.”

When the deliberation ended, the judges ultimately decided that Neasloney’s skills weren’t strong enough to keep him in the competition, so he was eliminated. Once they announced he was being sent home, Neasloney did apologize to Kloss for his previous remark.

“Karlie, I want you to know that I’m not a jerk, I’m professional,” he said. “What I said earlier had no hidden agenda, no meaning, no nothing like that.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Bravo and Kloss’ rep for comment.

Kloss and Joshua got engaged in July 2018 and married three months later in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance. In June of this year, they held a larger celebration in Wyoming for family and friends. At the time, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Jared and Trump visited Josh and Kloss in Wyoming on Thursday night before the festivities began on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.