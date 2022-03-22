Designer Bones Jones responded to reports that he botched Shannon Beador's Real Housewives of Orange County reunion dress

Project Runway's Bones Says Shannon Beador's Reunion Dress 'Didn't Turn Out the Way We Wanted'

Project Runway designer Bones Jones is speaking out about the reunion dress he made for Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador.

On Monday, Jones — founder of House of Bones — was slammed for botching Beador's look, Page Six Style reporting that the Orange County Housewife, 57, was forced to change her outfit at the season 16 reunion taping as a result of Jones' design allegedly being unwearable.

Beador and Jones, 30, first met while filming a season 19 episode of Project Runway, in a challenge where designers were tasked with creating a reunion ensemble for Beador and various Housewives like Karen Huger, Luann de Lesseps, and Beador's RHOC costar, Gina Kirschenheiter.

Though Jones' design didn't win, the two bonded while filming, and Beador hired Jones after the show to make her a custom gown for the RHOC season 16 reunion. But that's where things appeared to go wrong.

According to Page Six Style, the dress Jones made for Beador had to be scrapped the morning-of the March 11-reunion taping. Beador instead opted for an off-the-rack pink Alice + Olivia sequin mini dress. "I wanted to support new talent, and I wanted him to succeed..." Beador told the outlet of the incident. "He tried something new, and unfortunately, it didn't work."

Jones addressed the situation on Instagram, Monday, sharing a slideshow of photos of videos of himself and Beador from the reunion, Beador wearing the sparkly pink number.

"The dress pictured AIN'T MINE!," Jones wrote. "I had a vision for Shannon's reunion dress, but for various reasons it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to."

"Despite what took place with the dress, leaving set that day I thought we ALL felt very happy and accomplished with the final result," he added.

The designer went on to say that he was still "extremely grateful" for Beador and hopes "we can work together again in the future."

On his Instagram Story, Jones gave his followers a glimpse of the dress meant for Beador, sharing a video of what appeared to be a yellow silk dress with glittering netting at the neckline.

"The dress in discussion," Jones wrote over the clip. "With help from my friend, this was made 2 days before I left to [California] with 3 measurements."

Later on Monday, he did an Instagram Live where he showed off the dress and revealed that he "knew" it wouldn't work. "I refuse to put whack s--- out into the world because of the representation of who I am," he said.

Jones also shared a series of videos of his time in California for the taping, posting videos of his hotel and what seems to be a dinner with Beador.

Beador has yet to speak on the incident further, and Jones claimed on Instagram Live Monday night that the two have yet to speak.