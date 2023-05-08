Alicia Silverstone, Julia Fox and More Will Guest Star on New Season of 'Project Runway: All-Stars'

The special two-part premiere of Project Runway All-Stars debuts on Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m.

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on May 8, 2023 05:52 PM
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Season:19 -- Pictured: Christian Siriano -- (Photo by: Ramona Rosales/Bravo)
Photo: Bravo (3); Ramona Rosales/Bravo

Project Runway is doing it big for its 20th season!

The Emmy Award-winning competition series is returning for the historic milestone with a special two-part premiere on June 15, filled with designers from Seasons 1 through 19 competing for a chance at a $250,000 prize.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming season released on Monday, fans are given a glimpse of the competitors' challenges, including the return of the classic denim challenge and a uniform refresh for fan favorites from the cast of Below Deck.

The all-star season will also bring the return of Christian Siriano as the designers' mentor, alongside judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth as the all-star fan favorites compete against one another for one last shot to change their lives forever with a career-defining win.

The judges' panel is also set to make a splash with guest appearances from Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon, Lena Waithe, Law Roach, Jennie Garth, Paulina Porizkova, Sergio Hudson, Julia Fox, Willy Chavarria, Kate Chastain, Luann de Lesseps, Batsheva Hay, Coleman Domingo and Steven Kolb.

Siriano, 37, first teased the fashion series' return at BravoCon 2022.

"We found designers from Season 1," he explained, adding that audiences will also see the return of contestants from Seasons 3 and 4. "We even have a designer from my season, which will be really interesting because I'm the boss."

According to a press release, those that have been tasked to compete during the upcoming season include Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Fabio Costa (Season 10), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Season 3), Mila Hermanovski (Season 7), Rami Kashou (Season 4), Viktor Luna (Season 9), Korto Momolu (Season 5), Nora Pagel (Season 1), Kara Saun (Season 1), Hester Sunshine (Season 17), and Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19).

The special two-part premiere of Project Runway All-Stars debuts on Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m.

