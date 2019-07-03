The Pro Files: Meet Celebrity Hair Extension Guru Priscilla Valles

As if Las Vegas wasn’t hot enough, this week, celebrity hair extensions specialist Priscilla Valles opens her namesake salon inside the The Spa at the Palms, where you can get a blowout, or more, from the pro.

The Salon By Priscilla Valles is just one of many of the new spa’s draws. The tri-level bohemian retreat inside the Palms Casino Resort boasts more than 15 treatment rooms, while its fitness center overlooks day and night club hot spot KAOS.

For L.A.-based Valles, opening up shop in Las Vegas was a no-brainer. Some of her longest, most loyal clients – Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion and Britney Spears, to name a few – perform here regularly.

If you’re coming to Sin City and and you want Vegas hair, Valles’s new salon, which also offers mani/pedis and tanning services, will deliver that, and more.

As Valles and her hand-picked staff prepare to cater to the A-list and every day women, Valles is opening up to PEOPLE about her 20 years in the industry – and what it took to get here.

What was the moment you knew you wanted to be a hair stylist?

“When I was seven years old and got in trouble for cutting my cousin’s hair – with sewing scissors. My grandma has this photo and I’m the only one whose hair wasn’t cut. I remember like it was yesterday, she asked me, “What were you thinking?” And in my mind, I just wanted to make them over. But I think I just always knew. Everyone did. I ended up getting my cosmetology license before I got my high school diploma.”

When did you decide to specialize in extensions?

“When I first started doing hair, my obsession was with transformation. When I started assisting [extensions expert] Sheila Stotts, I saw a makeover with extensions and once I saw that, I said, ‘that’s what I’m doing.’”

Who was your first celebrity client?

“Christina Aguilera was definitely one of the first celebrity clients. We were both 22 years old, I’d say.We’re best friends now, and I’m the godmother of her child.”

What’s your favorite look to create for Christina?

“I just love when she does long platinum, romantic flowy hair. Knowing her, there’s such a soft side to her that a lot of people don’t get to see. When she has that soft look, I really feel like that represents her a lot.”

And for Britney?

“She just loves that sexy, stage look. So, we’ve been doing the same set on her forever. It’s hair flip performing hair.”

Do you have a similar process for all your clients?

“I always go based off their vibe. But for my performers, like Britney or Christina, I’ll do more individual extensions because there’s a lot of flowing and moving and you want the hair to flow natural. But with someone like Kylie [Jenner], I’ll use tape-ins, because it’s just about capturing that photo.”

Kylie is such a hair chameleon. Does she keep you on your toes?

“It’s an honor working with her, she’s such a trendsetter. She will do a bob one day and the next day she’ll want [to add] four or five inches. She just knows what’s going to work, but I love that she likes to have fun. We’ve done pink, platinum, teal. And who can pull off teal? Nobody. But she makes it all look sexy.”

How has social media helped your career?

“I remember Chrissy Teigen lost a tape extension. She took a photo of it on the floor and she tagged me. I don’t even think she had a comment, she just tagged me. All of a sudden…followers. But a lot of women don’t want to reveal they have them in. I used to sign confidentiality agreements! But now, they’re open to it. I have Chrissy to thank for that. She helped change the game.”

Where’s the craziest place you’ve ever had to put in extensions?

“On a private plane. But I’ve also been crouched behind a couch or sprawled out on a bed while they sleep. These women have the craziest schedules, so I do what I’ve got to do to make it comfortable for my them.”

Do you get called at insane hours to do hair?

“Yes. And you can’t say no. If I get a call, I’m there. I’m in my 30s, I’m not married and I don’t have any kids. I’ve sacrificed a lot and committed my life to my clients. But these women could call anyone in the world, and they call me. I will never take that for granted.”

What’s the secret to your longstanding celebrity relationships?

“It’s more than just [creating] good hair. You really have to be a trustworthy, honest person. Have good bedside manner. The biggest honor, to me, is the clients I have kept.”

What’s your proudest moment of your career?

“Opening this salon. Seeing my name on the door. I’ve been just working so hard for so long. And to feel like someone else sees that in me and asked me to be a part of this spa, it’s definitely one of my proudest moments.”

Is there anything else on your bucket list?

“My own extensions line. To have a salon with my extension line, I would die a happy person. I don’t need husband and kids. That’ll be it for me.”

What advice do you have for someone who’s looking to get into the industry and is interested in extensions?

“Never feel like you’re too good to learn from another stylist. Take classes. Always know what’s new and what’s going on around you. I think it’s also really important to just be humble.”