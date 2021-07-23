Introducing PEOPLE's Products Worth the Hype in 2021

From cosmetics to cookware, we tested it all. Here's what the buzz is about!

By People Staff
July 23, 2021 10:00 AM
Wonderskin Wonderblading Lip Color Kit

Once you try this lip product, you'll understand why it continues to sell out. It goes on metallic blue but peels away to reveal one of nine gorgeous hues that lasts all day.

Buy it! $32; wonderskin.com

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

This oil-free formula is invisible on all skin tones and provides the perfect canvas for makeup. No wonder three tubes are sold every minute!

Buy it! $34; supergoop.com

Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint

Like an Instagram filter in a bottle, this liquid contains droplets of pigment that blur away imperfections and add a natural glow.

Buy it! $65; nordstrom.com

Lancôme Lash Idole Mascara

The newest mascara from the luxe brand has graced the lashes of Zendaya and Angela Bassett during awards season and is a favorite of top beauty influencers.

Buy it! $26; sephora.com

Beauty Pie Japanfusion Genius Lift Elixir

Skin-care aficionados rave about the immediate plumping effects of this bestselling hydrating serum.

Buy it! $40; beautypie.com

L'Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

This smoothing treatment leaves damaged hair silky and shiny — a salon-worthy transformation at a fraction of the price.

Buy it! $10; amazon.com

Oui the People the Single Razor

A sustainable and chic alternative to its plastic counterparts, this popular single-blade razor requires only the lightest touch to get an incredibly smooth shave.

Buy it! $75; ouithepeople.com

ManiMe

Stick-on nails have gotten a high-tech makeover. Just upload photos of your nails to the app for custom laser-cut gel stickers delivered in four to seven days.

Buy it! $15; manime.co

Urbani Black Truffles & Mushrooms

The heat-and-eat sauce (made with real Italian truffles) is fantastic served over pasta or with crusty bread.

Buy it! $11.50; urbani.com

Pampered Chef Numbers & Letters Cake Pan

Join the sculptured-cake trend without having to sculpt a thing! This 9 1⁄4 x 15-in. nonstick pan comes with eight movable inserts and a gridded base so you can bake preshaped desserts that look as good as the pros'.

Buy it! $40; pamperedchef.com

Material reBoard

There's more than one reason the colorful plastic cutting boards sell out so often. Made from recycled materials, they are light but sturdy enough to stay put as you chop, are gentle on blades and won't warp in the dishwasher.

Buy it! $35; materialkitchen.com

Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta Maker

Noodle novices, this gadget is for you. It automatically mixes the dough and forms it into one of seven pasta shapes — no rolling or drying required. 

Buy it! $110; walmart.com

Mina Moroccan Chicken Tagine Sauce

Slow-cooked with ginger, turmeric and saffron, the rich simmer sauce tastes home-made — but
is ready in just minutes.

Buy it! $7; amazon.com

Libbey Signature Kentfield Estate Wine Glass

With an elegant shape and delicate rim, it highlights reds, whites and rosés well — and is dishwasher-safe. The only stemware you need.

Buy it! $35 for 4; wayfair.com

GIR Silicone Spatula

Its strong but flexible head can reach into tight corners of a pan. Plus, it's made from a single piece of heat-resistant silicone, so there are no grooves to trap food and bacteria.

Buy it! $13; amazon.com

Caraway Cookware

They look great on Instagram and work even better. The ceramic-coated pots and pans are shockingly nonstick — fried eggs slip out with only a little bit of oil — and heat evenly for quick, accurate cooking.

Buy it! $95 and up; crateandbarrel.com

Caramelo Tortillas

Act fast! The chewy, stretchy Sonoran-style tortillas — made with pork fat, duck fat or avocado oil — sell out online almost every week.

Buy it! $6 and up; caramelotortillas.com

Vitamix Stainless Steel Container

Vitamix doesn't have fans, the brand has disciples — and they'll love this update: a stainless jar that resists scratching and won't absorb odors or stains like plastic.

Buy it! $184; homedepot.com

Crumbl Cookies

The bakery's offerings rotate weekly with favorites like rocky road and orange creamsicle, but its dreamy milk-chocolate-chip cookies are always on the menu.

Buy it! $11 for 4; crumblcookies.com

Mejuri Jewelry

Beloved by influencers and editors alike, this direct-to-consumer company offers fine handcrafted pieces you'll never want to take off, for less than traditional retailers.

Buy it! "Bold Spheres" 14k gold Necklace $180; mejuri.com

Hill House Home Nap Dress

This breezy cotton dress has been "Internet famous" since debuting in 2019. Despite its name, you'll want to wear it everywhere.

Buy it! $125; hillhousehome.com

Leatherology Addison Crossbody

Even label-loving fashionistas swear by this unassuming bag, thanks to its buttery leather and classic shape.

Buy it! $150 and up; leatherology.com

Blenders Sunglasses

With its massive selection of frames and cool-looking polarized lenses, this budget-friendly brand stands out in a crowd — and in a selfie.

Buy it! $38 and up; blenderseyewear.com

Freedom Moses Sandals

Cute, comfortable and affordable, these splash-proof sandals — which come in a ton of colors, prints and patterns — are the "It" shoe of the summer.

Buy it! $50; shopbop.com

Uniqlo Heattech T-Shirt

If you're lucky enough to find this top in stock, buy two! The extra-thin layering piece is a must-have when temperatures drop.

Buy it! $20; uniqlo.com

Oura Ring

Prince Harry is among the many fans of this smart (and stylish!) device, which tracks your body's biometrics, providing customized sleep and activity goals.

Buy it! $299; oura.com

O-Cedar EasyWring Rinse Clean Mop

The bucket's pedal-operated spinner wrings out the mop, no elbow grease required, while the two separate chambers keep the dirty water separate from clean. 

Buy it! $45; target.com

Ruggable Washable Rugs

This genius system that's all over Instagram combines a nonslip pad and lightweight cover (in a nearly infinite array of colors and designs) that can be tossed in the washer.

Buy it! From $89; ruggable.com

Snooz White Noise Machine

In a crowded market, this unit rises above the, well, noise. It has 10 volume settings, app control and a built-in night-light.

Buy it! $80; amazon.com

Wood Lint Remover

This TikTok-famous tool removes fuzz and pet hair from furniture and even low-pile rugs better than any sticky roller.

Buy it! $14 for 2; amazon.com

Cool Cabana 5

This easy-to-assemble beach shelter is a PEOPLE editor obsession. It folds into a 3-ft. bag and doesn't block the breeze like a traditional tent.

Buy it! From $159; coolcabanas.com

Dyson Pure Cool TP01

A work-from-home savior, this combination air purifier and fan silently captures pollen, bacteria and pet dander.

Buy it! $400; target.com

Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

There are countless bed-in-a-box options. Our testers liked Casper's new Snow line, which has a cooling top layer and graphite bands inside to direct heat away from the body. A worthy investment for hot sleepers.

Buy it! From $1,695; casper.com

Brooklinen Classic Sheets

This 100 percent percale cotton set is soft (but not silky), with smart details like envelope pillowcases and "short side" and "long side" labels for easy bed-making.

Buy it! From $98; brooklinen.com

Blueland Scrub Sponge

Half plastic-free sponge, half natural loofah, this is the ultimate eco scrubber.

Buy it! $14 for 3; blueland.com

Bar Keepers Friend

Beloved for more than 100 years, this bleach-free powder makes stainless steel look brand-new.

Buy it! $9; amazon.com

