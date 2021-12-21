Procter and Gamble Recalls Dry Shampoo and Conditioner Products Over Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Aerosol products form Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless brands are included in the Procter and Gamble recall, the company said on Monday

Procter & Gamble has issued a voluntary recall for more than 30 products after traces of cancer-causing agent benzene was detected in a number of goods, the company announced in a release Monday.

The recalled items include aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss. Aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, which were previously discontinued, have also been recalled.

"Following recent news regarding detected benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products," P&G said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

"We detected unexpected levels of benzene in aerosol dry shampoo sprays and aerosol dry conditioner sprays," the consumer goods company continued. "Daily exposure to the level of benzene detected would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

P&G said it voluntarily recalled the products "out of an abundance of caution," adding, "The majority of our portfolio – mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products and treatments – including other Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterl<ss products are not included in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used as intended."

"Due to the highly specialized nature of certain aerosol products, we use a manufacturing partner to produce them," said P&G. "The manufacturing partner identified an issue with their propellant supply and is implementing additional measures to address the issue identified in the investigation."

According to a release on P&G's website, benzene can occur through inhalation, orally, and through the skin. It can potentially cause cancers like leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as life-threatening blood disorders.

"The levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," P&G noted in its release.

"To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution," the company shared.

P&G added that the items were distributed in the United States at physical and online stores, which have been alerted to pull the products. Consumers who purchased the products impacted were urged to stop using them and throw them away.

A full refund is being offered by P&G. Those affected can fill out an online form or call the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm ET.