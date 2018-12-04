The custom wedding dress and tuxedo Ralph Lauren designed for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas incorporated some very meaningful and intricate designs that spoke to the couple’s strong bond.

Embroidered into the Chopra’s dress was a series of messages — and sewn into Jonas’ jacket was a piece of lace from the bride’s dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday, the couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony officiated by the groom’s father at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They, along with their families, 12 groomsmen, 12 bridesmaids, four flower girls and a ring bearer, all wore designs by Ralph Lauren.

Chopra’s long-sleeve gown featured hand-beaded and hand-embroidered floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar atop a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins and finished with a 75-foot long tulle veil.

But even with more than 2 million sequins, it’s the creation’s smaller details that are giving us the feels.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

For starters, sewn into Chopra’s dress was a piece of her now-mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ own lace wedding dress from her 1985 nuptials.

Sewn into the embroidery of Chopra’s dress were also the following eight moving messages: “Nicholas Jerry Jonas” (her husband’s full name), “1st December 2018” (their wedding date, obviously), “Madhu & Ashok” (the names of Chopra’s parents — her father, Ashok Chopra, died of cancer in 2013), “Om Namah Shivay” (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), “Family,” “Hope,” “Compassion,” and, of course, “Love.”

Inside the lapel of Jonas’ custom Purple Label six-button double-breasted black tux lapel of the tuxedo, was a small piece of lace from Chopra’s dress embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan,” meaning “my life.”

Watch the full episode of People Weddings: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

For the couple’s Hindu ceremony on Sunday, the bride once again incorporated sentimental touches into her bridal look.

Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga, which is a long, embroidered skirt with a matching cropped top and veil. Per the bride’s request, the names of her fiancé and her parents, Ashok and Madhu, were sewn into the waistband of her skirt in her native language.

The look was custom-made by Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi, and took 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India 3720 hours to create the hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and layers of thread work.

The couple’s epic wedding festivities kicked off with a puja ceremony at Chopra’s family’s home in Mumbai to spiritually celebrate the upcoming event.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

For more exclusive details and photos from Jonas and Chopra’s epic wedding weekend, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

Following their arrival at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, the couple held a colorful, coed a Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE in the week. “They are doing both.”

Chopra and Jonas dated for a few months before getting engaged in July, when Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy a diamond ring — a move straight out of the Reese Witherspoon rom-com Sweet Home Alabama.

“They are so happy,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.