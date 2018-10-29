Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision in White as She Hits Bridal Shower in Wedding Dress-Like Gown

And the bride-to-be wore white.

Priyanka Chopra hit the Tiffany’s & Co. store in Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate her wedding shower at the flagship’s Blue Box Café wearing a stunning, white Marchesa gown.

The wedding dress-like gown featured a feathered skirt and fitted strapless bodice. Chopra — whose look was styled by rising stylist Mimi Cuttrell — paired the look with tan Louboutin heels, a simple strand of diamonds and loose waves. The actress, 36, carried a light beige clutch as she headed into the Fifth Avenue store.

Chopra posed with friends on her Instagram story over the weekend, writing, “My girls r in town #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations.”

Priyanka Chopra and friends Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The former Quantico star and Nick Jonas, 26, got engaged in July after two months of dating. Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider. The source told PEOPLE at the time, “They are so happy.”

Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Earlier this month, an insider told PEOPLE that Chopra and Jonas’ trip down the aisle may come sooner rather than later. The couple’s respective families have already met and celebrated their upcoming nuptials in Chopra’s home country.

In fact, the source said that though Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, has been engaged to Sophie Turner for nearly a year, “It wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first.”

The source added, “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”

Hosting her shower at Tiffany’s is perfect for Chopra, who told PEOPLE she always knew she wanted her engagement ring to be designed by the iconic brand.

“I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany,” Chopra explained during the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection in New York earlier this month.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

“I just knew it since I was a kid,” she said. “First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany’s that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany!”

The actress continued, “Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.”