Priyanka Chopra Honors Hindu Tradition by Wearing Red Sindoor Powder in Hair After Wedding

Priyanka Chopra has been honoring Indian tradition throughout her whirlwind week of wedding festivities — and she’s continuing to celebrate her heritage even after saying “I do.”

Following her Christian ceremony on Saturday, the actress, 36, married singer Nick Jonas in a Hindu ceremony on Sunday, wearing a traditional red lehenga. Leading up to the wedding, the couple held a series of customary ceremonies including a puja (a prayer ritual), a Mehendi ceremony and an over-the-top party called a Sangeet with family and friends.

Now, three days after tying the knot, Chopra is continuing to honor her Hindu religion by wearing sindoor powder in her hair.

Sindoor powder, which is a mixture of cinnabar, turmeric and lime, is traditionally worn by new brides in Hindu culture along the part of their hair, and Chopra stepped out during her first two appearances post-wedding wearing bright red powder along the middle of her head.

She appeared side-by-side with Jonas leaving Jodhpur, the city where their nuptials occurred, wearing a green embroidered outfit with winged sunglasses and the bright red powder along her part.

Then on Wednesday, the duo made their first official red carpet appearance as husband and wife at an event for Bumble’s launch party in New Delhi.

Chopra, who is an investor in the dating app, wore a Ralph & Russo pink sleeveless draped top and matching skirt, with color-coordinating bag and heels and red bangles and a red part in her hair.

After their five-day wedding celebration, and a wedding reception in Delhi on Tuesday, the newlyweds are finally ready for some relaxation on their private honeymoon, which will be “at some resort somewhere in the world,” the actress jokingly told PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s cover story.

Afterward, the busy jet-setters have already decided to “speak multiple times a day and try and not go more than two weeks without seeing each other,” Chopra added. “Distance can be hard on any relationship, but it has actually made us that much closer.”

As for starting a family, they’re going to take it day by day. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” Chopra said. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”