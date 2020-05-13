The actress spoke to InStyle about her 15-year friendship with the footwear designer, Christian Louboutin, who designed her wedding shoes in 2018

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows the power of a classic red-soled pump, especially while stuck at home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking with InStyle for a profile on fashion icon Christian Louboutin, the 37-year-old actress said she likes to spice up her at-home loungewear with a pair of red-bottom heels: “They look good with sweatpants!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If you want to feel a little bit more normal right now, you wear an amazing pair of Louboutins with your sweatshirt, put your hair down, add some red lipstick — and you’re dressed up for dinner,” added Chopra Jonas, who is self-isolating with husband Nick Jonas.

The Quantico star also recounted the first time she slipped on a pair of the designer shoes for a photo shoot — right after watching Sex and the City, in which Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) famously had an affinity for Louboutin’s.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Andreas Rentz/Getty; Inset: Christian Vierig/Getty

“I was like, ‘These are SJP’s!” Chopra Jonas joked. “I was really excited about it.”

The actress has developed a lasting relationship with the legendary designer, who told InStyle he considers her one of his “survivor women, who can be very strong and very feminine at the same time.” Over the course of their 15-year friendship, the pair have collaborated on Bollywood productions, photo shoots and music videos.

In December 2018, Chopra Jonas wore several pairs of his signature soles (and a bespoke gown by Ralph Lauren) to tie the knot with Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, India: “Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“I did some things that held the ankle with a mid-heel,” Louboutin told InStyle of the extravagant wedding look. “And then for emergencies I added some sets of sandals the color of her skin with gold inside.”

According to the outlet, Louboutin’s close-knit squad of self-made A-listers also includes Jennifer Lopez, Tina Turner, Diane von Furstenberg and Dita Von Teese.