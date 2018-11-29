Priyanka Chopra to Wear Custom Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress to Marry Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra‘s wedding dress designer has been revealed!

The actress, 36, who is expected to marry Nick Jonas, 26, soon in India, confirmed in her January 2019 Vogue cover story that American designer Ralph Lauren created a custom gown (and according to the magazine, likely more than one) for Chopra to wear at her wedding.

It’s a big deal that Lauren is designing a wedding gown for the star, as he’s only made dresses for his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece in the past. But Chopra has maintained a longstanding relationship with the designer, who hand-delivered sketches of her wedding dress before the big day.

Alexi Lubomirski/ Ralph Lauren

The star (and her fiancé!) have also been dressed by the label for some of their most memorable red carpet moments from the Met Gala to the Golden Globes. While we wait to see Chopra’s custom wedding wardrobe, take a look back at some of the actress’ standout Ralph Lauren looks of all time.

Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Show 2018

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

With Jonas by her side, who decked out in a dapper Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit, Chopra attended the label’s Spring/Summer 2018 New York Fashion Week runway show in a crystal-embellished Ralph Lauren Collection down that was also shown down the same runway.

Forbes Women’s Summit 2018

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Keeping up with the metallic theme, Chopra stunned in a shiny silver turtleneck Ralph Lauren Collection dress while sharing her advice on the “Breaking Barriers, Engaging Billions: Panel” at the Forbes Women’s Summit.

Met Gala 2018

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Chopra channeled her heritage with her velvet Ralph Lauren Collection gown and embroidered hood at the 2018 Met Gala.

“I think this is such a departure from what we did last year,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “I love the idea of this hood, such a nod to the theme, but at the same time, the embroidery’s all made in India, so I love my two worlds colliding.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Appearance 2017

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Even for a casual late night TV appearance in May 2017, the actress turned to the designer to wear a simple black halter maxi dress.

Met Gala 2017

George Pimentel/WireImage

Now arguably one of Chopra and Jonas’ most iconic red carpet moments as a couple, the pair both rocked Ralph Lauren Collection at the Met Gala when they attended the star-studded fashion event as platonic friends. “We decided to go together because it was fun,” the star told Jimmy Kimmel after the carpet.

Baywatch Press Day 2017

GC Images

Chopra turned to Ralph Lauren for one of her Baywatch press day looks: an edgy leather midi dress with a bowtie neck and cutout at the chest.

Golden Globe Awards 2017

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

What could be more fitting than Chopra selecting a gold sequin and bead encrusted gown to her first Golden Globes appearance? The showstopping Ralph Lauren Collection design will forever be remembered as one of the star’s standout red carpets.