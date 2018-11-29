Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her First Date with Nick Jonas: 'It Was Too Respectful'

Nick Jonas didn’t try to make any moves on his now-fiancé Priyanka Chopra during the couple’s first ‘unofficial’ date in 2017.

In the actress’ January 2019 cover story with Vogue (which dropped two days before her nuptials to Jonas), the couple opened up about grabbing a drink at The Carlyle in N.Y.C. a week before attending the 2017 Met Gala together as Ralph Lauren’s guests. After their cocktails, Chopra, 36, invited Jonas, 26, back to her apartment, where her mother Madhu Chopra was home watching Law & Order in a nightgown. But once the “Right Now” singer left for the night, Chopra was disappointed he didn’t give her a kiss.

“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra told the magazine. “He patted my back before he left.”

“There was no kiss. There was nothing,” Jonas confirmed.

“There was a back pat,” she replied.

To which Jonas quipped, “She’s still upset about that.”

“Your mom was in the house!” he said. “I thought it was a respectful first night.”

Chopra answered, “It was too respectful if you ask me.”

After their Met Gala red carpet appearance together, Jonas’ older brother Joe Jonas told Vogue he immediately knew Chopra won him over. “I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog,” he said.

Chopra also felt an instant connection to her soon-to-be husband. Falling in love with the pop star changed everything about the way the former Miss World approaches her relationship.

“I’ve had that rule my whole life,” she said. “Never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever. What is happening? I’ve not known myself like this. This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now.”

Chopra and Jonas arrived in Jodhpur, India on Thursday, where they will be holding both traditional Indian and Western wedding ceremonies.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”

Jonas joined in bride-to-be on Nov. 22 in Delhi, India to spend Thanksgiving together together before tying the knot. “Welcome home baby…,” the actress captioned an Instagram picture of the two cuddled up.

Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July, after Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider, who told PEOPLE, “They are so happy.”