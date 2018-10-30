Priyanka Chopra Says She Considered Herself Single Until 'There Was a Ring'

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may have started dating in May 2018, but Chopra revealed that she didn’t consider herself fully “taken” until Jonas put a ring on it.

After just two months of dating, Jonas, 26, popped the question in July after he closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to pick out the ring. And it wasn’t until this bold (and movie star-quality) gesture that Chopra finally opened up about her love life.

“This is the first time I was comfortable with being with someone who is such an incredible partner, so it just felt natural,” Chopra told PEOPLE at the Bumble India launch on Monday (the actress is an investor in the company). “And plus there was a ring on it! I always said that when there’s a ring on it I’ll talk about it because you’re single until you’re married.”

In fact, before Jonas, Chopra, 36, never talked publicly about her personal relationships.

“I’ve never been public about my relationships. But that was a decision I took when I was very young,” Chopra explained. “Especially in entertainment because women have such public lives, we always end up being reduced to a plus one or ‘blahblahblah’s’ girlfriend. And I wanted to give myself enough time where I’m able to stand on my own two feet and have my identity as well.”

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra on What Makes Her Relationship with Nick Jonas Work — ‘Respect’

Also at the event, she revealed that mutual respect is what makes her relationship with Jonas work so well.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” Chopra said. “Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision in White as She Hits Bridal Shower in Wedding Dress-Like Gown

Ever since their engagement, the pair have been celebrating up a storm.

They had an engagement party in a dance-filled night in India where their two families met for the first time. Then over the weekend, Chopra celebrated her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in N.Y.C. (The same store where Jonas chose her engagement ring.)

Gotham/GC Images

Chopra wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry to the bash, thrown by her two best girlfriends.

“This was not a conventional shower, it was a nightclub in Tiffany,” Chopra explained to PEOPLE. “There was so much dancing — like five hours of dancing. It was amazing!”

“I’ve always had a romantic fascination with Tiffany since I was a kid,” Chopra told PEOPLE on Monday night. “It’s just so chic and classy and timeless. So somewhere I’d mentioned it to Nick that I wanted my ring to be a Tiffany ring and I think he remembered, and hence the ring and the relationship with Tiffany. It does play a very special role.”