Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Ongoing Style Evolution: 'I Finally Found My Feet in My 30s'

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra is on a style hot streak. The Quantico star, who is reportedly dating Nick Jonas, has mastered the art of pulling off five outfits in a day, and she’s never afraid to take risks, thanks to help from her new It girl stylist Mimi Cuttrell (who also works with a slew of models including Gigi and Bella Hadid). But according to the star, it wasn’t always that way — and she’s explaining why in a new video for Harper’s Bazaar.

“My teens were a little bit more tight pants, ponytails, hoops, puffy jackets. I was that girl in the ’90s,” Chopra says in the video. “And then came the 2000s and me becoming an actress and I started wearing everything. Jewelry, clothes, hair, makeup! And then I realized that I looked like a Christmas tree going forward. So then I backtracked a little and I became too simple.”

Now, the star says she’s finally found a middle ground with her looks — and typically sticks to dresses and a “good shoe”.

“I’m always changing out of clothes, changing into clothes, and being really chic at it. That’s why I need amazing people like her,” she says of her stylist, Cuttrell.

RELATED PHOTOS: Last Night’s Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Need to See

“I think I’ve finally found my feet in my 30s, as a woman and as a fashionista,” she says, adding that she’s loving pairing monochrome outfits with funky accessories like small sunglasses and cool bags. “I think I’ve realized that I really have to be true to me and what I want to say, whatever the trends might be, what am I feeling at that moment?”

And that holds true in every aspect of her looks. The star told People about her style and body image, “I think if you have the ability to sort of think right you can make yourself the best version of you.”