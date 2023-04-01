Lifestyle Style Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Jeweled Sheer Gown During India Visit with Nick Jonas "May have shed a few tears of pride!" wrote Chopra after she and and her husband saw the debut of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation on Friday in Mumbai By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 09:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas was dripping in jewels for her latest India homecoming. The Citadel star, 40, turned heads in a sparkling sheer Elie Saab number with husband Nick Jonas on Friday night as they celebrated the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Her dress featured a jeweled blush bodice with a see-through sheer floor-length skirt, revealing her gold strappy platform stilettos underneath. Priyanka accessorized with Bulgari jewelry and a sheer cape adorned with more jewels and layers of tulle flowers draped over her shoulders. Priyanka Chopra Says She 'Kept Making the Same Mistakes' Before Her Relationship with Husband Nick Jonas Nick, 30, complemented his wife in an oversized black suit layered over a matching black top with a lace cutout around the neck. Priyanka said she was "so moved" watching the debut of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation at NMACC, sharing portraits of the happy couple during their date night. SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty "May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe-inspiring," wrote Priyanka in the caption, adding: "I'd implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible, one-of-a-kind cultural center." Nick also shared the photos, writing: "Date night in Mumbai to celebrate the opening of the #nitamukeshambaniculturalcentre congratulations to #nitaambani and the entire Ambani family. So honored to have been there. ❤️" The couple tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan back in December 2018. They share 14½-month-old daughter Malti Marie. RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony Nick celebrated their fourth anniversary on Instagram in December. "And just like that, it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love," the Jonas Brother wrote, sharing photos from both ceremonies. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Priyanka celebrated the occasion with a photo of them on the dance floor. "Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you're loved. Happy anniversary, babe," she wrote in the caption.